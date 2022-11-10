Cape May County, Ocean City call for BPU to reject power line route for offshore wind

Attorneys for Cape May County, Ocean City and other towns on Thursday pushed for the state Board of Public Utilities to reject a proposal to run power lines from a proposed offshore wind farm through public streets to connect to the power grid.

No decision was made after the lengthy presentations. Board members said both the arguments presented at the hearing and the submitted written material would be carefully considered.

The hearing, held remotely, is the latest step toward Ocean Wind 1 gaining approval for the proposal. It's also part of a long process to gain the needed permits for the project itself.

As BPU Chairman Joseph Fiordaliso said at the start of the hearing Thursday morning, the question before the board was not whether offshore wind was a good idea, or the potential impact of the plan on shore communities.

Rather, the single question was whether the power line route across Ocean City and along Roosevelt Boulevard to the site of the former B.L. England power plant in Beesleys Point was reasonably necessary for the project to be completed.

Thursday's hearing was on whether the BPU would approve easements needed to use Cape May County property for the power lines. The state board already found in favor of Ocean Wind for the use of Ocean City’s property in September.

Brian Lipman, division director for the state Division of Rate Counsel, which advocates on behalf of consumers, told the board that, since it has already approved use of Ocean City property, "the decision has essentially already been made.”

Dividing the two decisions has led to public confusion, he said. He also questioned how the board would consider the arguments presented Thursday as to whether the proposed route was reasonably necessary when the board had already evaluated the same route in the Ocean City question.

Attorney Gregory Eisenstark, representing Ocean Wind 1, told the board the project filed for a decision from the BPU only after extensive discussion with Cape May County without progress toward receiving approvals.

He said the power lines will be no different than other underground utilities, and that various options were explored to bring the power generated by turbines in the ocean to the consumers on land. The proposal before the board has the least cumulative impact of any option, he said.

Eisenstark said the project would still prefer to reach a settlement directly with the county, but progress is needed as the federal and state permit reviews continue.

“We need to move forward now,” he said.

At the hearing, attorney Michael Donohue represented Cape May County, while Dorothy McCrosson, the Ocean City solicitor, represented Ocean City.

Attorney Paul Baldini represented nine other communities in Cape May County. All three attorneys called on the BPU to dismiss the application.

In 2021, state lawmakers gave the BPU the authority to decide whether to approve power line routes for offshore wind projects if an agreement could not be reached locally, expressly to prevent local governments from derailing offshore wind power projects. New Jersey plans for offshore wind to be a major source of energy in the future.

The Ocean Wind 1 project is the first proposal, and the furthest along in the process, but more are expected, including Ocean Wind 2.

As proposed, Ocean Wind 1 would build almost 100 wind turbines off the coast, generating enough electricity to power 500,000 homes. The power is set to come to land both in Upper Township and at the site of the now-idled Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in Lacey Township, Ocean County.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently set a new goal for offshore power, calling for 11,000 megawatts to be generated by offshore wind by 2040.

Donohue argued a decision from the BPU would disenfranchise county voters, who elected the county Board of Commissioners to make these kinds of decisions on their behalf.

He also criticized the process, saying the application was not subject to discovery or to cross examination. Further, Donohue argued that granting the easements for the power lines would amount to the state taking the county property. That means, Donohue argued, the process should mirror the process for condemnation procedures through eminent domain.

“Ocean Wind seems to argue that the state constitution can be set aside,” he said, noting that the constitution calls for new laws to be “liberally construed” in favor of local governments.

For Ocean City, McCrosson said the law putting the decision in the BPU’s hands has yet to face a challenge in court, and also said more details on alternative routes should have been put in the public record.

“Cape May County, Ocean City and the public have a right to know why the alternative routes have been dismissed,” she said, suggesting the proposed route might just be the cheapest and easiest option.

Local objectors cited the potential of running the lines along the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, which would not require cutting across the city. Ocean Wind officials have described that as impractical.

Baldini raised questions on the project’s potential impact on tourism and other local concerns. Fiordaliso reiterated that the board would only accept comments on the proposed route for the power lines.

Baldini said his right to be heard was being suppressed, a statement Fiordaliso rejected.

A reduction of carbon emissions and the impact of climate change are major motivations for the state’s push toward wind power. But Baldini cited climate change and the potential for sea levels increasing as an argument against the power line route, suggesting the roadway may someday need to be raised as an evacuation route.

The proposed route includes wetlands, Donohue argued.

“Wetlands are a terrifying word in an environmental review (context) in our neck of the woods,” he said. “As soon as you say the word ‘wetlands,’ you know that you have to deal with a stack of environmental considerations before you can disturb one piece of cordgrass.”

Eisenstark described some of the objections as based on speculation.

Issues of jurisdiction and state law have already been decided, argued the Ocean Wind attorney. He also disputed that there were any issues with regard to due process, saying the application complies with all state laws.

Members of the board promised to consider the application carefully. Fiordaliso said a decision would come at a future date, and that the participating parties would be kept informed.

Earlier this month, Ocean City hired the law firm of Cooper Levenson to appeal the BPU decision to allow the power lines to cross at 35th Street, which will include property listed under the state’s Green Acres inventory.

A public hearing on the matter originally planned for Oct. 3 is now set for 6 p.m. Nov. 14, to take place remotely. More details can be found at https://bit.ly/ocw1-ga-pub-hearing, along with instructions on how to participate.

The Danish energy company Ørsted owns 75% of Ocean Wind, with PSE&G holding a 25% share.