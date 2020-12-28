Cape May County nursing home to receive first vaccine doses Jan. 5

Cape May County’s run Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be getting its first vaccine doses on Jan. 5, according to information released by the county's Department of Health Monday.

This is the beginning of the next effort to vaccinate vulnerable populations, after the initial doses went to frontline health care workers, the county said.

As more vaccine comes into the state over the next few months, the population of people who will be able to receive the vaccine will increase, the county said.

The county's Health Department announced Monday that 47 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.

While Cape May County has recorded 4,157 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 3,553 of those are now off quarantine, the county said.

Additionally, there are two new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the non-resident active cases, the county said.

The first long-term care facility in the state received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the county said.

