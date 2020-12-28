 Skip to main content
Cape May County nursing home to receive first vaccine doses Jan. 5
Cape May County nursing home to receive first vaccine doses Jan. 5

Cape May County news

Cape May County’s run Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be getting its first vaccine doses on Jan. 5, according to information released by the county's Department of Health Monday.

This is the beginning of the next effort to vaccinate vulnerable populations, after the initial doses went to frontline health care workers, the county said.

As more vaccine comes into the state over the next few months, the population of people who will be able to receive the vaccine will increase, the county said.

The county's Health Department announced Monday that 47 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.

While Cape May County has recorded 4,157 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 3,553 of those are now off quarantine, the county said.

Additionally, there are two new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the non-resident active cases, the county said.

The first long-term care facility in the state received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, the county said.

How COVID-19 took over the world in 2020

Almost no place has been spared — and no one.

The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. More than any event in memory, the pandemic has been a global event. On every continent, households have felt its devastation — joblessness and lockdowns, infirmity and death. And an abiding, relentless fear.

But each nation has its own story of how it coped. How China used its authoritarian muscle to stamp out the coronavirus. How Brazil struggled with the pandemic even as its president scoffed at it. How Israel’s ultra-Orthodox flouted measures to stem the spread of the disease, intensifying the rift between them and their more-secular neighbors.

Spain witnessed the deaths of thousands of elders. Kenyans watched as schools closed and children went to work, some as prostitutes. India’s draconian lockdown brought the rate of infection down — but only temporarily, and at a horrific cost.

At year’s end, promising vaccines offered a glimmer of hope amid a cresting second wave of contagion.

“The winter will be difficult, four long difficult months,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel, as she announced new restrictions on life in Germany. “But it will end.”

Journalists from The Associated Press around the world assessed how the countries where they are posted have weathered the pandemic — and where those countries stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

