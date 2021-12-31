Cape May County news briefs: Michael Voll reappointed as Cape May city manager

According to a statement from the city Monday, this rating will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars on their insurance premiums. Only 26 other fire departments in the state and 1,789 in the United States can claim this recognition.

“This was no easy accomplishment for the North Wildwood Fire Department, as evidenced by the select few who have been able to attain this honor,” said Rosenello. “It is the dedicated efforts of our public servants like the North Wildwood Fire Department that continue to make this town a great place to both live and vacation.”

Crest commissioners honor Gould

Even as mayor, Don Cabrera saw Joyce Gould as the face of Wildwood Crest, praising the longtime official for her dedication to the borough.

Often outspoken on matters large and small, Gould has served seven terms on the three-member governing body before narrowly losing her reelection bid in November. She fell 10 votes short in the crowded field.

Originally from Chicago, Gould was named mayor in 1989 and has remained a visible figure in the borough since. She has also twice run for county office, falling short each time.