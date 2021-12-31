Cape May County news briefs: Michael Voll reappointed as Cape May city manager

City Council approved Michael Voll as Cape May’s city manager in a remotely held meeting Thursday.
Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan voted against the appointment, citing both a $25,000 raise and the fact that council has not considered any other candidates since naming Voll manager in 2021.
As Sheehan pointed out, the city manager in Cape May is a powerful position, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city. Sheehan argued the city should conduct interviews for the job.
According to Mayor Zack Mullock, Voll will make $135,000 in 2022 under the new contract, but the city will not contribute to his insurance or pension.
“I think this is a fair contract, so I will be voting yes on this,” Mullock said. “I think the best interview is on-the-job performance. I think Mike is doing a very good job.”
Voll made no comment during the discussion. The final vote was 3-1, with one member absent.
Voll spent 16 years as the mayor of Middle Township, first as a Democrat then later changing parties to become a Republican. He now describes himself as independent. He was hired as the township manager in Lower Township in 2011. In 2015, a new majority voted him out.
Lloyd confirmed as new chief of Wildwood Crest police
Borough Commissioners this month unanimously approved police Capt. Robert T. Lloyd as the borough’s new chief of police.
Lloyd has led the department since the beginning of 2021, after the retirement of former Chief Joseph McGrath on Jan. 1.
He has been a full-time officer in Wildwood Crest since 2004, rising through the ranks to be named captain in 2016.
Lloyd was heavily involved in the security details surrounding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Wildwoods in January 2020 and has overseen the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a great move for Wildwood Crest and its residents, appointing a fine leader to our fine police department,” Crest Public Safety Commissioner David Thompson said. “The chief has done a fabulous job so far as officer in charge. It was baptism by fire for him, with the visit by President Trump and then everything associated with this virus. He has done a very good job handling all of it.”
Committee members approved Lloyd’s appointment Dec. 22. The board had already voted on the appointment in November, at which time Lloyd was sworn in, according to a statement from the borough.
At the meeting, Lloyd praised his officers and administrative staff, and thanked the members of commission for the opportunity.
“This truly is an amazing place to work, the borough of Wildwood Crest. I’m honored to be your police chief,” he said.
Lloyd participated in the No Shave November fundraiser, which some area police departments extend into December, and had a full beard. Mayor Don Cabrera teased him that he now needs to buy a razor.
Lloyd served as a member of the Cape May County SWAT team for nine years and is currently an instructor in physical fitness, firearms training and survival training at the Cape May County Police Academy. He graduated from Middle Township High School and holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Atlantic Cape Community College. He is a graduate of both the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Changes coming to Upper
Upper Township’s reorganization meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Municipal Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road.
The meeting will include the swearing-in of Republican Township Committee members Kim Hayes and Jay Newman. Their running mate Mark Pancoast was sworn in immediately after the election.
The reorganization also will include the committee choosing a mayor for the year. For the first time in 20 years, they can’t pick Rich Palombo, who decided against seeking another term in 2021.
It’s one of several reorganizations planned for the first week of the year. Others include Wildwood Crest, set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crest Pier at 5800 Ocean Ave., during which new Commissioners Joseph Franco Jr. and Joseph Schiff are set to join Mayor Don Cabrera on the three-member board.
The Board of Commissioners also will choose a mayor at that meeting. With the biggest vote tally in November, Cabrera has expressed confidence he will be mayor again for 2022.
Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio, who ran unopposed, will take his oath of office at the county reorganization meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday. Instead of the usual meeting room, the event will take place in the larger public safety gym at 110 Justice Way, down Moore Road from the county administration building.
Hospital COVID numbers up
Cape Regional Medical Center has seen a significant increase in the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 since Christmas.
“We currently have 27 inpatients positive for COVID-19, six of those patients are in the ICU and one of those patients is on a ventilator. Of those 27 inpatients, 14 are vaccinated,” hospital spokesperson Susan Staeger said Wednesday. As of Thursday, the number of COVID inpatients climbed to 31, with five in intensive care.
Hospitals throughout New Jersey have reported increased demand as the omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through the state. At Cape Regional, no visitors are allowed with a few exceptions.
Banner given to Upper families in honor of sons' service
Members of Aaron Wittkamp Colwell American Legion Post 239 joined Upper Township officials Dec. 13 to present Jay and Fran Newman with a blue star banner, to be displayed in honor of their son, Major John M. Newman.
Similar presentations have been made at previous meetings. As American Legion members explained, the banner originated during World War I, designed by a man whose sons were serving at the front line. The banners were quickly adopted, and during World War II could be seen in front windows and doors throughout the country.
The banners were not as popular during the Korean or Vietnam wars but saw a resurgence after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jay Newman, the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, was elected to the Township Committee in November. He is set to take his oath of office Jan. 7.
Upper's Holmes honored
Amy C. Holmes seems to be on a roll.
The third-grade teacher was named the township's Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township, in part for her work on the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee with Jennifer Bowman, a project she took up in 2014.
She helped build it from one night into multiple events throughout the school year.
More recently, she organized a space at the Ocean City Tabernacle to bring teenagers together once a month to hang out in a drug- and alcohol-free environment.
She has been a volunteer with the Upper Township and Ocean City Municipal Alliance Committee for more than seven years. This year, Holmes was selected for the MAC Volunteer of the Year Award for 2021.
On Dec. 13, Mayor Rich Palombo recognized Holmes for those efforts with a resolution and presentation at the start of the Upper Township Committee meeting.
North Wildwood Fire Department rates well nationally
Mayor Patrick Rosenello and Fire Chief Dominick McClain were notified this month that after a long and extensive evaluation, the Insurance Services Office gave the North Wildwood Fire Department a Public Protection Classification rating of 2, which places the department in the top 4% of fire departments in the nation.
According to a statement from the city Monday, this rating will save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars on their insurance premiums. Only 26 other fire departments in the state and 1,789 in the United States can claim this recognition.
“This was no easy accomplishment for the North Wildwood Fire Department, as evidenced by the select few who have been able to attain this honor,” said Rosenello. “It is the dedicated efforts of our public servants like the North Wildwood Fire Department that continue to make this town a great place to both live and vacation.”
Crest commissioners honor Gould
Even as mayor, Don Cabrera saw Joyce Gould as the face of Wildwood Crest, praising the longtime official for her dedication to the borough.
Often outspoken on matters large and small, Gould has served seven terms on the three-member governing body before narrowly losing her reelection bid in November. She fell 10 votes short in the crowded field.
Originally from Chicago, Gould was named mayor in 1989 and has remained a visible figure in the borough since. She has also twice run for county office, falling short each time.
During Gould’s last meeting, Cabrera and Commissioner David Thompson, who also lost his reelection effort this year, praised Gould. Cabrera told the story of when he was first elected and Gould chastised him to spit out his gum at an event.
“You love her. Sometimes she just doesn’t have the filter,” he said, to which Gould immediately agreed.
Cabrera cited Gould’s successes, crediting her with initiating work on a beachfront bike path and her efforts for community groups and charity. She is the only woman to serve as a commissioner in Wildwood Crest.
He declared Dec. 22 Joyce P. Gould Day, and named her honorary mayor for the day.
