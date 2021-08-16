Cape May County NAACP to host expungement seminar in Whitesboro

The Cape May County NAACP, Volunteers of America and the Atlantic and Cape May County Superior Courts will be helping those with criminal records apply for expungement during a seminar Thursday.

Expungement is a legal process that allows someone to have their criminal record shielded from public view, permitting a person to answer questions on job, school, housing and financial applications as if the conviction never occurred.

This is the third time the organizations are partnering for an expungement event.

The seminar will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 8 W. Main St. in Whitesboro.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Email name and date of birth to cmcnaacp@gmail.com or text the information to 609-675-4995.

Representatives from local social services and public agencies will be available for information on reentry services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, employment information, homeless services, legal services and veterans assistance.

Masks are required. Individuals are asked to bring identification. Assistance will be provided in both English and Spanish.

