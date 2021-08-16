 Skip to main content
Cape May County NAACP hosting expungement seminar in Whitesboro
The Cape May County NAACP, Volunteers of America and the Atlantic and Cape May County Superior Courts will be helping those will criminal records apply for expungement during a seminar this week.

An expungement is a legal process that allows someone to have their criminal record shielded from public view, permitting a person to answer questions on job, school, housing, and financial applications as if the conviction never occurred.

This is the third time the organizations are partnering for an expungement event.

The seminar will take place 1-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 8 West Main St. in Whitesboro. 

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Email name and date of birth to cmcnaacp@gmail.com or text the information to 609-675-4995.

Representatives from local social services and public agencies will be available for information on re-entry services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, employment information, homeless services, legal services and veterans assistance.

Masks are required. Individuals are asked to bring identification. Assistance will be provided in both English and Spanish.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

