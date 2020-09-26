Cape May County municipalities try to increase their census self-response numbers

Carol Black has lived in Wildwood Crest for 38 years. She always fills out her census forms.
Ten years ago, Black did a paper census form. This year, Black, 82, answered her census questions online for the first time.
“It was easy. It probably took me 10 minutes. Very simple. I did it last month in August, the beginning of August,” Black said.
Various Cape May County municipal officials wish people who own first and second homes inside the county were more diligent about filling out their census forms.
Of the four South Jersey counties in The Press of Atlantic City coverage area, Cape May County has the lowest self-response rate by far with four days left until the Sept. 30 deadline.
As of Friday, the self-response rates for Atlantic County, Cumberland and Ocean counties were 59.7%, 65.7% and 66%, respectively. The Cape May County self-response rate was 32.1%.
Stone Harbor Mayor Judith M. Davies-Dunhour said she and other borough officials have been aware of the low self-response census rate for some time. The self-response rate in Stone Harbor was 11.1% as of Thursday.
“The reason the rate is so low is the second-home owners,” said Davies-Dunhour, who added this is a common problem throughout the county. “We started to push to get the word out.”
At least five weeks ago, a census worker started to be stationed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday, including this Sunday, at the Stone Harbor Farmers Market at Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and 2nd Avenue.
“There have been signs in business windows throughout the month of August,” said Davies-Dunhour, who added the census has been talked about with the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association. “It has been posted on the (borough’s) website and the Stone Harbor app.”
Cape May County’s Complete Count Committee led the local efforts of the various municipalities within the county, said Clarence “Chuck” Lear, the mayor of Cape May City.
The city was involved in meetings with state and federal officials earlier in the year in an orientation about census plans, Lear said.
It has occurred to city officials that the census response numbers could be affected by the significant number of people who own second homes in Cape May, and by those people residing, quite temporarily or somewhat temporarily, at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, Lear said
“We are mindful of the critical importance of a complete and accurate count given its impact on the distribution of federal funds and our level of congressional representation,” Lear said.
Avalon Mayor Martin L. Pagliughi said his borough has taken multiple steps to help increase awareness of the importance of the census and of being counted. Avalon’s self-response rate was 9.4% as of Wednesday.
“Perhaps part of the issue for low-response rates in coastal communities may be residents who were out of state enjoying their Florida, or elsewhere, residences when the count began and second home owners prohibited from traveling to beach communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Additionally, many groups have not met during the pandemic,” Pagliughi said.
Leslie Gimeno, the head of the Complete Count Committee for Cape May County, said overall the county’s mainland communities have been doing fairly well with self response, while the barrier island communities have lower rates. For instance, Dennis Township has the best self-response rate at 68.2%, Gimeno said.
“According to the 2010 census, approximately 50% of the housing in Cape May County is seasonal in nature, and the overwhelming majority of those are on the barrier islands,” Gimeno said.
With the original round of census forms having been mailed out in March, the county’s count committee surmises that the seasonal residents were not at their summer homes at that time, Gimeno said.
“In most municipalities, the self response rates are similar to the final self-response rates from 2010,” Gimeno said.
The Cape May County self-response rate was 32.6% in 2010. It was 32.1% as of Friday for this year’s census.
To supplement self-response, census takers have been knocking on doors, said New York Regional Census Center Director Jeff T. Behler.
In Cape May County, census takers have been verifying second homes, Behler said. Most of the homes that needed to have census takers stop by are finished, he said.
Even though the self-response rate in Cape May County is low, Cape May County will be 100% counted along with the rest of the state by the Sept. 30 deadline, Behler said.
According to census data as of Wednesday, this state’s self-response rate was 68.7%. In-person census follow-ups of housing units has reached 28.5%, for a total of 97.2% with the Sept. 30 deadline nearing.
Some people just refuse to fill out census forms or open their door for census takers, Behler said. Those people are harder to track down than people who forget or neglect to do the forms, he said.
If any homeowner has a census taker knock on his/her door between now and Wednesday, Behler said, it only takes five minutes. The census takers wear masks and practice social distancing, he said.
“It’s been going amazing, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic,” Behler said. “It’s a much stronger census (compared to previous ones).”
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
