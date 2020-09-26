Cape May County municipalities try to increase their census self-response numbers

At least five weeks ago, a census worker started to be stationed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday, including this Sunday, at the Stone Harbor Farmers Market at Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“There have been signs in business windows throughout the month of August,” said Davies-Dunhour, who added the census has been talked about with the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association. “It has been posted on the (borough’s) website and the Stone Harbor app.”

Cape May County’s Complete Count Committee led the local efforts of the various municipalities within the county, said Clarence “Chuck” Lear, the mayor of Cape May City.

The city was involved in meetings with state and federal officials earlier in the year in an orientation about census plans, Lear said.

It has occurred to city officials that the census response numbers could be affected by the significant number of people who own second homes in Cape May, and by those people residing, quite temporarily or somewhat temporarily, at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, Lear said

“We are mindful of the critical importance of a complete and accurate count given its impact on the distribution of federal funds and our level of congressional representation,” Lear said.