Cape May County man with dementia reported missing

Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House

 New Jersey State Police, provided

PORT NORRIS — State Police are looking for a missing man who abandoned his vehicle on Route 55 near Vineland on Tuesday night.

Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen walking away from his vehicle south of milepost 35 around 9:51 p.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Osmundsen is a white, 5-foot-8 man with brown eyes and brown-gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, both a gray-colored shirt and slip-on shoes, and was also carrying a gray backpack. He also may have been wearing glasses, police said.

Osmundsen has been diagnosed with dementia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

