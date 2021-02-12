Cape May County Library to start walk-through services Feb. 22

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Library will allow patrons starting Feb. 22 to enter all branches to browse the shelves and check out materials.

The library will be limited to 35% of capacity, or 150 people, not including staff, according to a news release.

To limit interaction, walk-through service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves and up to an hour for computer use, the library said.

Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will have their temperature checked.

Masks and social distancing remain required. While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain 6 feet apart from one another at all times, the library said.

+2 Cape May approves bond for library plan CAPE MAY — With funding in place from the city, Cape May County and the county library syste…

Computer, printer, fax machine and scanner use will continue to be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment to use the library’s equipment, call your preferred branch prior to your visit.

Patrons can schedule a time to use the library’s equipment the same day they are making the appointment or up to five days in advance.

Patrons are expected to stay at their equipment station and exit the library once their usage of the computer, printer, fax machine or scanner is complete.