Cape May County Library to go fine free beginning Sept. 1

The Cape May County Library System announced in a news release Friday it will no longer charge overdue fines on most library materials starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.

While patrons will not be charged for late materials, items still need to be return to the library. If an item is not returned within 21 days of the final due date or is returned damaged, patrons will be charged for the item. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, projectors and interlibrary loan materials borrowed from outside the library will still accrue overdue fines.

The Cape May County Library began the fine-free initiative in 2018 by eliminating overdue fines for children. It did not result in more lost materials, the library said. Instead, it resulted in children using their library cards more often.

Studies conducted by public libraries across the U.S. show that patron borrowing habits do not negatively change when libraries go fine-free, according to the release.

“Our mission is to provide equitable access to library services and resources for all of our patrons” library director Andrea Orsini said. “Fines have been shown to create an unnecessary barrier to services, especially to those that can least afford to pay and most need our services. We are honored to join the other libraries nationwide who have elected to go fine-free.”