 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County Library to go fine free beginning Sept. 1
0 comments

Cape May County Library to go fine free beginning Sept. 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County Library

The Cape May County Library on Mechanic Street is seen in 2013.

 Press Archives

The Cape May County Library System announced in a news release Friday it will no longer charge overdue fines on most library materials starting Wednesday, Sept. 1.

While patrons will not be charged for late materials, items still need to be return to the library. If an item is not returned within 21 days of the final due date or is returned damaged, patrons will be charged for the item. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, projectors and interlibrary loan materials borrowed from outside the library will still accrue overdue fines.

The Cape May County Library began the fine-free initiative in 2018 by eliminating overdue fines for children. It did not result in more lost materials, the library said. Instead, it resulted in children using their library cards more often.

Studies conducted by public libraries across the U.S. show that patron borrowing habits do not negatively change when libraries go fine-free, according to the release.

“Our mission is to provide equitable access to library services and resources for all of our patrons” library director Andrea Orsini said. “Fines have been shown to create an unnecessary barrier to services, especially to those that can least afford to pay and most need our services. We are honored to join the other libraries nationwide who have elected to go fine-free.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the library was not charging overdue fines.

To learn more about the policy, visit cmclibrary.org.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden told to brace for more Kabul attacks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News