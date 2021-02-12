Cape May County Library starts walk-through services on Feb. 22

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Library will allow patrons starting Feb. 22 to enter all county library buildings to browse the shelves and check out materials in the library.

In this phase of re-opening, the Cape May County Library will be limited to 35% of their building capacity, or capped at 150 people, not including staff.

To limit interaction, walk-through service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves to check out items and up to 1 hour for computer use.

Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will be screened for temperature upon entering the building.

The pandemic code of conduct is in effect during this phase, which includes wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distance. While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain six feet apart from one another at all times.

Computer, printer, fax machine, and scanner use will continue to be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment to use the library’s equipment, patrons can call their preferred branch prior to their visit.

Patrons can schedule a time to use the library’s equipment the same day they are making the appointment or up to five days in advance.