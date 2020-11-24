Cape May County Library returned to curbside services on Wednesday

The Cape May County Library returned to curbside services only on Wednesday, according to news released by the library system Tuesday.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this step will limit the amount of in-person interactions occurring at the library to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff, the library said.
The library will continue to provide resources to the community through curbside services, virtual events, technology help, and research assistance, the library said.
Library patrons can request items for pickup by placing a hold, the library said. Up to ten holds can be placed at a time.
This can be done by calling any library branch, or by visiting https://cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog.
Patrons will be notified by email, text, or phone call when items can be picked up based on their account preferences, the library said. Once holds are available, patrons must schedule a time to retrieve their items by calling their preferred branch.
Patrons must remain in their vehicle or on the sidewalk until staff place their items on the pickup table by the front entrance, the library said.
Once patrons are done with their items, they may be returned to the outdoor bookdrops, the library said. Since mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, Launchpads, and Wonderbooks are sensitive to heat, patrons should not put electronics in the bookdrop.
To drop off these materials, patrons are asked to come to the library, call when they arrive, and place the item on the table so that library staff may promptly retrieve it, the library said.
Library patrons will be required to wear a face mask when picking up items, the library sad. To learn more, visit the library’s website, https://cmclibrary.org/about-the-library/locations/closings.
“Our Library director and employees have always been committed to their patrons,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “The priority is to make sure the employees and patrons are safe. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce in-person interactions. This is best for everyone involved at this time.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine.
The Library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, and movies. For the safety and well being of staff and patrons, Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus, the library said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
