Cape May County Library returned to curbside services on Wednesday

The Cape May County Library returned to curbside services only on Wednesday, according to news released by the library system Tuesday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this step will limit the amount of in-person interactions occurring at the library to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff, the library said.

The library will continue to provide resources to the community through curbside services, virtual events, technology help, and research assistance, the library said.

Library patrons can request items for pickup by placing a hold, the library said. Up to ten holds can be placed at a time.

This can be done by calling any library branch, or by visiting https://cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog.

Patrons will be notified by email, text, or phone call when items can be picked up based on their account preferences, the library said. Once holds are available, patrons must schedule a time to retrieve their items by calling their preferred branch.

Patrons must remain in their vehicle or on the sidewalk until staff place their items on the pickup table by the front entrance, the library said.