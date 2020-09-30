Cape May County Library branches to reopen at 25% capacity Monday

The Cape May County Library will reopen for browsing next week, officials said Wednesday.

Starting Monday, patrons can enter the buildings to browse the shelves and check out materials, according to a news release from the county. However, it will be limited to 25% of building capacity, not including staff.

“Our Cape May County Libraries are an amazing and necessary asset to our county residents,” Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the library, said in a news release. “I am proud to announce we are reopening the libraries safely and following all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and residents safe. The safety of our employees and patrons has always been paramount to the decisions made by Director Andrea Orsini when considering the proper opening time.”

To limit exposure, walkthrough service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves to check out items and up to 1 hour for computer use, officials said. Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will be screened for temperature upon entering the building.

