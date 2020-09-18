Cape May County on Friday launched a Fare-Free Transportation pilot program in Ocean City.
The program, which has provided the service to seniors, the disabled, veterans and low-income residents, will be available 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone over 18. It will allow people to book a ride through an app and track the location of the shuttle as it arrives.
The CMC On Demand app is free to download, and the same services are available over the phone at 609-889-3700.
— Ahmad Austin
