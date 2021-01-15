Cape May County investigating antigovernment group’s use of public property

Saracco grew up in Cape May County. In his written comment, he said he understands that the county cannot play favorites but questioned allowing what he described as an extremist organization to use public property, accusing the organization of being involved in domestic terrorism.

“The only response that I can give right now is that we have many groups that we allow to use the county facilities when they want to have a public meeting,” said Thornton. “We’ll look into it and check this group and see what their philosophy is.”

County attorney Jeffrey Lindsay advised county commissioners against commenting further in public. Lindsay did not respond immediately to a call and an email with questions about the process for applying to use the Old Court House, a historic building at 9 N. Main St. that is best known as the site of political debates. The building dates to 1850.

While the distinctive patch of the Oath Keepers can be seen in multiple images of the rally in Washington, held in objection to the congressional certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, none can be seen among the cache of images released by the FBI of suspects who stormed the Capitol building that day.