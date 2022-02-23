Cape May County introduces $200.1 million budget with no tax rate increase

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With a booming market lifting real estate values throughout the county, Cape May County’s Board of Commissioners will be able to spend $18 million more this year without increasing the county tax rate.

On Tuesday, the county government introduced a $200.1 million budget for 2022, supported by a projected tax rate of 23.44 cents for every $100 of assessed value, the same as in 2021. That will mean a county tax bill of $1,172 for the year on a house assessed at $500,000, which is in addition to school and municipal taxes.

Last year’s county budget was approved at $182 million.

“The budget will ensure that essential services are maintained and has increased the number of projects that will be paid for without borrowing including an expanded maintenance paving budget, heavy equipment and vehicle replacements, and mechanical upgrades to various campus buildings,” commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a budget message on Tuesday.

The county is working toward replacing bridges, which has been a concern for years. It also expects improvements to the county’s zoo and the park that surrounds it, to the Public Safety Academy and in other areas.

Last year saw an increase to the county tax rate by a fraction of a penny. That increase was blunted by an infusion of cash from the American Rescue Plan, a federal relief package aimed at reducing the impact of COVID-19 and the associated economic contraction.

The county was down $2.5 million in revenue before the federal money came through, county officials said at the time.

This year, the county expects a strong economy. While 2020 hit the county’s tourism economy, the impact was not as great as originally feared, and last summer saw strong numbers across the board.

“We continue to see some encouraging signs regarding the health of the economy in Cape May County this year as we look to build on 2021, which was a banner year in many aspects," Thornton said. "Cape May County is alive and well and open for business.”

He said the budget as introduced relies on conservative revenue projections and keeps the same number of county employees as last year. The tax levy to support the budget is $149.5 million.

“As a result of the prudent financial decisions the Board of County Commissioners has enacted over recent years, the county has consistently maintained a strong bond rating. The surplus is strong and protects the county against any future uncertainty,” Thornton said.

The budget still requires a public hearing and final vote before it becomes official.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.