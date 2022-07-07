 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May County including young children, infants in upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Updating Vaccines

FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. health authorities are facing a critical decision: whether to offer COVID-19 booster shots this fall that better match the omicron variant even though the coronavirus already has spawned still more mutants. Moderna and Pfizer are testing updated booster candidates, and advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will debate Tuesday, June 28, 2022, if it’s time for a switch, setting the stage for similar moves by other countries.

 Jenny Kane - staff, AP

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Health Department is making Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine available for children as young as six months beginning July 26.

The first joint adult and child clinic will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Health Department's Office, at 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House. The vaccine, like it is for adults, will be given to children in a two-dose regime, with the second dose being administered four to eight weeks after the first, county health officials said Thursday.

“The Department of Health continues to support the needs of the community in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Health Department, in a statement. “This now provides additional protection that parents can provide their children through these ongoing clinics.”

Two other clinics - the first at the Health Department Office on July 12 from 3-5 p.m. and the second at the Rio Grande Fire Department on July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - will be for adults only.

People are also reading…

Both clinics will also offer booster doses, health officials said.

No appointments are needed for each clinic.

Masks, identification, and COVID-19 vaccine records, if available, are required for each clinic, health officials said.

More information about the vaccines and other mobile clinics is available at cmchealth.net.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain's famous bull run back after hiatus

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News