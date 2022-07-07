Cape May County including young children, infants in upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Health Department is making Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine available for children as young as six months beginning July 26.

The first joint adult and child clinic will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Health Department's Office, at 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House. The vaccine, like it is for adults, will be given to children in a two-dose regime, with the second dose being administered four to eight weeks after the first, county health officials said Thursday.

“The Department of Health continues to support the needs of the community in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Health Department, in a statement. “This now provides additional protection that parents can provide their children through these ongoing clinics.”

Two other clinics - the first at the Health Department Office on July 12 from 3-5 p.m. and the second at the Rio Grande Fire Department on July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - will be for adults only.

Both clinics will also offer booster doses, health officials said.

No appointments are needed for each clinic.

Masks, identification, and COVID-19 vaccine records, if available, are required for each clinic, health officials said.

More information about the vaccines and other mobile clinics is available at cmchealth.net.