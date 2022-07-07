Cape May County including young children, infants in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Health Department will begin making Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine available for children as young as 6 months during a clinic July 26.
The first joint adult and child clinic will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Health Department's office at 6 Moore Road. The vaccine, as it is for adults, will be given to children in a two-dose regime, with the second dose being administered four to eight weeks after the first, county health officials said Thursday.
Two other clinics — the first at the Health Department office from 3 to 5 p.m. July 12 and the second at the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 19 — will be for adults only.
Both clinics also will offer booster doses, health officials said.
No appointments are needed for the clinics. Masks, identification and COVID-19 vaccine records, if available, are required, health officials said.
For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
