 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cape May County hosts swearing-in for new sheriff's officers, retirement for four K-9s

  • 0

The Cape May County Sheriff's Office welcomed two new officers, promoted another and held a retirement ceremony for four K-9s recently. Sheriff Bob Nolan hosted the ceremony at the Historic Court House in Cape May Court House. The two new officers are Andrew Yhlen and Michael Pastrana-Nolan. The ceremony also included the promotion of Sgt. Ryan Clary. The retirement ceremony for the K-9s included Axel, Marko and West, along with Bama, who died prior to the ceremony taking place.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

THE SEASON: The Ventnor Beach Concert Series at Ski Beach

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News