CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Commissioners held a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans’ Cemetery.
Speakers included Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, Marine veteran Ralph Lonergan and Capt. Warren D. Judge, commanding officer of Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
Commissioner Jeffrey L. Pierson, a retired Army brigadier general, served as the master of ceremonies and provided closing remarks.
