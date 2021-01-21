Cape May County hires new economic development manager

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Joe Molineaux has been named as the new economic development manager for county-wide economic development, according to news released by the Cape May County Commissioners Thursday.
Molineaux brings more than 20 years of experience in the business support and economic development field, using his former work as the director of the Atlantic-Cape May-Cumberland small business development center and in television, radio, digital and print media to promote South Jersey’s economic and business development, the commissioners said.
The commissioners are encouraged by the prospect of using Molineaux's expertise to aid their collective efforts to attract technology-related and other businesses to the Air + Innovation Port, which will expand the oppprtunities for high-paying, year-round employment, said Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey.
Morey oversees economic development for the county.
“More and more, we are seeing business owners’ interest in moving in synch with a phenomenon we characterize as a ‘coastal shift’. People taking advantage of the unparalleled quality of life that Cape May County has to offer and making it a year-round home for both their families and their businesses,” said Morey in a statement.
The county’s economic development program will focus on three main areas: business support services, entrepreneurial development, and new business attraction with emphasis on growing the county’s emerging technology and innovation sector, the commissioners said.
The program will include technical assistance to existing and prospective businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners said.
This will involve direct consultation and business counseling sessions, as well as advancing networking opportunities to connect business owners to the resources needed to sustain and grow their businesses, including government, educational, and financial assistance programs, the commissioners said.
Initially, focus will be on aiding businesses with economic recovery from the pandemic, but ultimately this will evolve into the overall objective of helping the county’s economy build sustainability and resiliency with an eye to the future for both existing and future businesses, the commissioners said.
As relates to technology, a key focus will be to attract new technology-related companies to the county’s Cape May Air + Innovation Port in Lower Township, a site which has seen unprecedented attention and investment from the county and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the commissioners said.
The county and the DRBA have a valued partnership that has resulted in millions of dollars of facility investment and infrastructure improvements at the site, readying it for a new era of attracting businesses and innovators, particularly those in the technology sector, the commissioners said.
Completed just this past spring was the 25,000-square-foot Tech Village building, now 65% leased by technology-sector companies.
“I look forward to focusing my many years of hard work and experience in providing existing businesses with the tools that they need to grow and providing prospective businesses with the knowledge of all this beautiful area has to offer for them to make the ‘coastal shift’, calling Cape May County home,” said Molineaux in a statement.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.