Cape May County hires new economic development manager

The program will include technical assistance to existing and prospective businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners said.

This will involve direct consultation and business counseling sessions, as well as advancing networking opportunities to connect business owners to the resources needed to sustain and grow their businesses, including government, educational, and financial assistance programs, the commissioners said.

Initially, focus will be on aiding businesses with economic recovery from the pandemic, but ultimately this will evolve into the overall objective of helping the county’s economy build sustainability and resiliency with an eye to the future for both existing and future businesses, the commissioners said.

As relates to technology, a key focus will be to attract new technology-related companies to the county’s Cape May Air + Innovation Port in Lower Township, a site which has seen unprecedented attention and investment from the county and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the commissioners said.