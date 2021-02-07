Cape May County gets a boost from Uber for a more efficient fare-free transportation service

What if your doctor says she can see you today, but your county bus service requires three days’ notice?

Perhaps it's something Cape May County residents need not worry about come April 1. On that day, they'll start to enjoy same-day service, according to Daniel J. Mulraney, director of the county government’s Fare-Free Transportation program. The change will happen due to better scheduling software, said Mulraney, who predicts a reversal of the ridership decline the service has seen over the past five or six years.

“People don’t want to book a trip three days in advance,” he said. “If they want to go somewhere, they want to go now.”

The new software comes from Uber, the ride-hailing service. In the face of regulations from state and local governments, and with ride-sharing unpopular during the pandemic, the company has been diversifying. In July, it acquired Postmates, absorbing a major competitor to the food-delivery service Uber Eats. And in the same month, it bought Atlanta-based Routematch, provider of public-transit software for hundreds of systems worldwide.

One of those systems was Fare-Free Transportation.

Now the software will carry Uber’s name, and Mulraney said it will have been upgraded to the demands of same-day service.