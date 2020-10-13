 Skip to main content
Cape May County freeholders debate set for 7 p.m. Wednesday
Cape May County freeholders debate set for 7 p.m. Wednesday

The League of Women Voters of Cape May County is sponsoring a Cape May County Freeholder Forum on Wednesday.

The five candidates running for office — Elizabeth Casey (D), Will Morey (R), Jeffrey Pierson (R), Brenda Sciarra (D) and Ryan Troiano (I) — have all agreed to participate. 

The forum will be held at Congress Hall in Cape May. It will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude by 8:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the forum will be limited to candidates, their invited guests and league members only.

The forum will be streamed live on the league's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

