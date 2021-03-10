Cape May County flies Red Cross flag in honor of Red Cross Month

"Cape May County counts on our partners at the Red Cross during hurricanes and other disasters. They help to provide food, shelter and medical services to help families and entire communities to recover and get back on their feet," Commissioner Leonard Desiderio said in a news release. "Many of those impacted would not be able to move forward without the kind and caring services provided by our friends at the Red Cross. The work they do goes beyond blood drives and being there to support individuals and families during disasters. The American Red Cross and their volunteers are always there when we need them. They touch all of our lives in so many ways."