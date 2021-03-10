Cape May County flies Red Cross flag in honor of Red Cross Month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Commissioners joined the Southern New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross on Tuesday in raising the Red Cross flag over the county's administration building in honor of American Red Cross Month.
The flag will fly for 30 days in recognition of the work done by the Red Cross and its volunteers here and across the country.
"Cape May County counts on our partners at the Red Cross during hurricanes and other disasters. They help to provide food, shelter and medical services to help families and entire communities to recover and get back on their feet," Commissioner Leonard Desiderio said in a news release. "Many of those impacted would not be able to move forward without the kind and caring services provided by our friends at the Red Cross. The work they do goes beyond blood drives and being there to support individuals and families during disasters. The American Red Cross and their volunteers are always there when we need them. They touch all of our lives in so many ways."
Also recognizing the Red Cross with resolutions were state Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic. Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue presented the Red Cross with a certificate of recognition as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.