Cape May County first 'StormReady' county in New Jersey

Cape May County became the first county in the state to receive the StormReady designation from the National Weather Service in March, a designation that will eventually allow local municipalities to achieve flood insurance discounts.
The addition of emergency alert radios, a 24-hour warning point for weather hazards and creating a multitude of ways to receive alerts from the National Weather Service have led to Cape May County earning the designation.
Martin Pagliughi, Cape May County Emergency Management director said the effort is largely credited to AnneMarie Ricco, the operations manager for the county's OEM. A year long effort, the county received the certification on the first submission to the NWS. As a result of the designation, the 16 member municipalities will have a greater likelihood of receiving higher discounts on flood insurance rates.
The StormReady program was created in response to a need to prevent devastation from disasters including hurricanes, severe flooding, and tornadoes. About 98% of all Presidential disaster declarations are weather related, according to the NWS, leading to around $15 billion in damage.
Earning the StormReady designation will give the county's 16 municipalities valuable points in the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS), which provides localities as much as 45% on their flood insurance, Pagliughi said. The scale runs from 10 to 1. A class 10 rating provides no discount, but each incremental number from there allows for 5% increases in discounts until reaching level 1's 45% savings. As of Oct. 1, 2020, West Wildwood was the only community to receive a class 10 rating, while Sea Isle City and Avalon residents earn 35% yearly discounts as a class 3.
For a brief period of time, it appeared as if the county's municipalities would not earm the valuable CRS points, and potential flood insurance discount. FEMA regulations state that municipalities within a county that earned a StormReady designation are note eligible for the points, Bill McDonald, of FEMA region 2, which includes New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the eight Tribal Nations said.
The NWS, meanwhile, citing the large number of municipalities within offices located in Mount Holly, Upton, New York and State College, Pennsylvania, respectively are no longer issuing StormReady certifications on the local government level. Only the county on up are eligible.
However, messages between the NWS and FEMA in the past state that municipalities within a StormReady county can receive the CRS points, as long as the towns are individually listed on the county's StormReady certificate. Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly, said that in the case of the county, the 16 towns were not listed. However, Miketta has been in contact with Pagliughi, saying that it will be resolved in the near future.
"You can't have a county sticking out in the ocean, in the bay, and not be prepared," Miketta said.
Once the paperwork is adjusted, they will be eligible for CRS points until the StormReady certificate expires Mar. 1, 2025.
"Our biggest problem sometimes is second, third and fourth hand weather reporting systems... they're not actually the actual up to the minute forecast, and up to the minute information for this particular area. Sometimes, you get something on Facebook that pertains to Pennsylvania but not necessarily Cape May County," Pagliughi said.
To help achieve this goal, Pagliughi worked with Atlantic City Electric to provide emergency alert radios placed in key locations in the county to receive instant alerts about weather threats, such as libraries. The county's hazard mitigation plan, which is a playbook for how to contend with disease outbreak, climate change and more.
Expect to see official StormReady road signs on county routes by summer.
"We're going to purchase them and have them distributed to the difference entrances and gateways throughout the county, so that people will realize that this is the program that we got involved in and we're trying to stay one step ahead of all the new reporting systems," said Pagliughi.
