Cape May County first 'StormReady' county in New Jersey

+4 Avalon residents to save $1.6 million on flood insurance in 2020 AVALON — Local property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.

For a brief period of time, it appeared as if the county's municipalities would not earm the valuable CRS points, and potential flood insurance discount. FEMA regulations state that municipalities within a county that earned a StormReady designation are note eligible for the points, Bill McDonald, of FEMA region 2, which includes New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the eight Tribal Nations said.

The NWS, meanwhile, citing the large number of municipalities within offices located in Mount Holly, Upton, New York and State College, Pennsylvania, respectively are no longer issuing StormReady certifications on the local government level. Only the county on up are eligible.

However, messages between the NWS and FEMA in the past state that municipalities within a StormReady county can receive the CRS points, as long as the towns are individually listed on the county's StormReady certificate. Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Mount Holly, said that in the case of the county, the 16 towns were not listed. However, Miketta has been in contact with Pagliughi, saying that it will be resolved in the near future.

"You can't have a county sticking out in the ocean, in the bay, and not be prepared," Miketta said.