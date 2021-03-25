Cape May County first in the state to be "StormReady"

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - The addition of emergency alert radios, a 24-hour warning point for weather hazards and creating a multitude of ways to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) has lead to Cape May County being designated as a "StormReady" County by the NWS.

“The StormReady designation offered by the National Weather Service has extremely high thresholds and standards, and we are honored to achieve this designation resulting from our daily communication and storm readiness efforts," said Cape May County Commission Director Gerald Thornton.

The StormReady designation will last through Mar. 1, 2025. The achievement also earned points to maintain or increase discounts of flood insurance premiums in each of the 16 municipalities.

According to the NWS, Cape May County is the first county in the state to have the designation. However, municipalities in the region, including Somers Point, Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars and Long Beach Township, have the designation.

