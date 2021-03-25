 Skip to main content
Cape May County first in state to be 'StormReady'
Cape May County first in state to be 'StormReady'

cmcoem_CMC OEM logo_

Cape May County’s Office of Emergency Management is located at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township in a communications center that includes the county dispatch. 

 BILL BARLOW / FOR THE PRESS

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The addition of emergency alert radios, a 24-hour warning point for weather hazards and creating a multitude of ways to receive alerts from the National Weather Service have led to Cape May County being designated a "StormReady" county.

“The StormReady designation offered by the National Weather Service has extremely high thresholds and standards, and we are honored to achieve this designation resulting from our daily communication and storm readiness efforts," county Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton said in a news release.

The StormReady designation will last through March 1, 2025. The achievement also earned points toward maintaining or increasing discounts on flood insurance premiums in each of the county's 16 municipalities. 

According to the weather service, the county is the first in the state to receive the designation. However, municipalities in the region, including Somers Point, Beach Haven, Harvey Cedars and Long Beach Township, have the designation. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci 

