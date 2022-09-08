Cape May County fire departments respond to fire at B.L. England

BEESLEY'S POINT — Pipes at the former B.L. England power plant caught fire on Wednesday, soliciting a response from multiple Cape May County fire departments.

Marmora firefighters were called to a "trash fire" at the plant around 10:36 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the shuttered facility, they found a blaze emanating from several rubber-lined, 24-inch pipes connect to a scrubber unit.

Seaville firefighters responded to the scene to help with water supply and provide additional manpower, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Photos on the Fire Department's page show firefighters shooting water up into smoking pipes attached to a ceiling.

No injuries were reported, the Fire Department said.

Ocean City firefighters were also on scene and helped with the water supply.

Ocean View and Somers Point firefighters covered Upper Township while units were at the plant, the Fire Department said.

The scene was cleared after two hours.