Cape May County establishes opioid task force

Cape May County on Monday established an Opioid Fatality Review Team to help combat opioid abuse in the county.

The goal of the team is to "better understand and address overdose fatalities in our community and identify innovative ways to prevent those deaths in the future," the county Department of Health said in a news release.

Based on the Maryland Localized Fatality Review Team's model and in consultation with the state Department of Health, Cape May County's opioid team will conduct confidential reviews of overdose death cases in accordance with state and federal privacy and confidentiality requirements, the release states. The intent is to improve the quality of referral systems, enhance outreach to families to provide overdose prevention and treatment services, and amplify overdose awareness.

Agencies involved in the team include the departments of Social Service and Human Services, Cape Assist and the county Prosecutor's Office.

"We know that it is through partnerships and collaboration that we can have an impact on such a complex issue," Freeholder Jeff Pierson said in the release. "We are encouraged by the number of partners who have come together from across our community with a sense of urgency and determination to address this issue."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.