Cape May County developing COVID-19 relief plan

The Cape May County Freeholder Board on Tuesday approved two resolutions for applications to go out to the state Department of Community Affairs for funding under the Community Development Block Grant to support the county's COVID Relief Program.

According to a release from the county, more than $1.1 million is available for use throughout the county. Another $397,191 is available for use in the 11 municipalities that are U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development nonentitlement communities with Municipal Revitalization Indices of 250 or below.

These communities include Cape May City, Cape May Point, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Middle Township, North Wildwood, West Cape May, West Wildwood, Wildwood City, Wildwood Crest and Woodbine.

"We have remained engaged with our residents and businesses about they’re needs to be sustainable through this upcoming winter during my work as the co-chair of the Cape May County Business Recovery Task Force," Freeholder Will Morey said in the release. "We know this funding will not be a cure all, but it can make the difference toward being able to survive until next summer. Our entire team here at the county has and will continue to work hard on developing plans that best assist and support our county residents"