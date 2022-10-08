 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cape May County cousins born on same day

  • 0
Sisters_Welcome_Babies_AtlantiCare_10.4.22_family.jpg

Jennifer Mercado, left, with baby Sofia Rose, and Kerry Player, with baby Karsyn Grace, while husbands Rene Mercado, back left, and John Jefferson Jr. sit in the background. Mercado and Player are sisters, and they each had their babies Sunday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.

 AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, provided

Diane Miller, Belly Dancer Instructor teaches a class at O'Donnell Park in Atlantic City part of AtlantiCare's weekly summer fitness Tuesday July 27, 2022.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kerry Player and sister Jennifer Mercado were excited to be pregnant at the same time. The Cape May County sisters were due to give birth 24 days apart. Their babies had different ideas. Player and Mercado both gave birth Sunday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, the hospital said Friday.

“We were excited when we found out we were going to be pregnant together,” Player said in a news release from AtlantiCare.

The sisters said they have a large, close-knit family, including four other sisters and a brother.

“We live close to our siblings, so we already do birthdays and every holiday and event together,” Player said. “It makes it more special when we share.”

The sisters had rooms next to each other in the hospital during and after their deliveries. Within hours of being born, Karsyn Grace Jefferson met her cousin Sofia Rose Mercado.

People are also reading…

“It was a little sweeter to be next door in the delivery and maternity floor,” Mercado said.

In a last act of sharing a hospital experience together, both families were discharged from the hospital simultaneously.

“It was such a privilege for our team to be part of caring for these sisters,” said Becky Tomlin, clinical manager of the Mother/Baby Unit at AtlantiCare Mainland. “It was an especially joyous coincidence that we delivered their babies on the same day.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News