Cape May County cousins born on same day

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Kerry Player and sister Jennifer Mercado were excited to be pregnant at the same time. The Cape May County sisters were due to give birth 24 days apart. Their babies had different ideas. Player and Mercado both gave birth Sunday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, the hospital said Friday.

“We were excited when we found out we were going to be pregnant together,” Player said in a news release from AtlantiCare.

The sisters said they have a large, close-knit family, including four other sisters and a brother.

Atlantic City Clean and Safe group gets results in turning on streetlights ATLANTIC CITY — The city is brighter now that many problem streetlights have been repaired, …

“We live close to our siblings, so we already do birthdays and every holiday and event together,” Player said. “It makes it more special when we share.”

The sisters had rooms next to each other in the hospital during and after their deliveries. Within hours of being born, Karsyn Grace Jefferson met her cousin Sofia Rose Mercado.

“It was a little sweeter to be next door in the delivery and maternity floor,” Mercado said.

In a last act of sharing a hospital experience together, both families were discharged from the hospital simultaneously.

“It was such a privilege for our team to be part of caring for these sisters,” said Becky Tomlin, clinical manager of the Mother/Baby Unit at AtlantiCare Mainland. “It was an especially joyous coincidence that we delivered their babies on the same day.”