Cape May County clerk announces free property alert service
Cape May County clerk announces free property alert service

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

Title fraud reports are increasing nationwide, and although rare in Cape May County, county Clerk Rita M. Rothberg is taking precautionary measures by offering a free property alert service.

The service will alert subscribers by email when a real property document is recorded that matches the requested name or parcel data parameters. Property owners may register at clerk.capemaycountynj.gov/PropertyAlert by providing an email address and registering a party name. Verification will take five to seven business days, and an alert will be sent once complete.

Subscribers also will have the option to submit parcel data — municipality, tax block and lot number, etc. — as a secondary form of protection. Parcel data is not contained in all recorded documents, and is therefore not captured in the database, so it is highly recommended to register party names to receive the email alert, the county said in a news release.

Although a voluntary service, Rothberg is urging individuals to register, as property fraud in some cases is not discovered for years, and the new service is designed to report fraud in a timely matter.

“We installed this software to provide property owners and their loved ones some peace of mind knowing they would receive an alert if a document is recorded in a particular name,” Rothberg said.

Via the new service, property owners can receive confirmation of the recording of documents prior to and after a real estate closing, or that a lien discharge has been recorded, according to the county. The software also will monitor for fraudulent documents intended to transfer a property and/or to obtain a mortgage loan affecting a property.

For more information, contact Rothberg at rita.rothberg@capemaycountynj.gov or 609-465-1018.

Rita Rothberg

Rothberg

