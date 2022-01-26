Cape May County clerk announces free property alert service

Title fraud reports are increasing nationwide, and although rare in Cape May County, county Clerk Rita M. Rothberg is taking precautionary measures by offering a free property alert service.

The service will alert subscribers by email when a real property document is recorded that matches the requested name or parcel data parameters. Property owners may register at clerk.capemaycountynj.gov/PropertyAlert by providing an email address and registering a party name. Verification will take five to seven business days, and an alert will be sent once complete.

Subscribers also will have the option to submit parcel data — municipality, tax block and lot number, etc. — as a secondary form of protection. Parcel data is not contained in all recorded documents, and is therefore not captured in the database, so it is highly recommended to register party names to receive the email alert, the county said in a news release.

Although a voluntary service, Rothberg is urging individuals to register, as property fraud in some cases is not discovered for years, and the new service is designed to report fraud in a timely matter.