Cape May County Chamber Education Foundation offers two scholarship opportunities

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation is offering two scholarship opportunities to county high school students who are either employed by, or their parents own or are employed by, a business that is a member of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.

The first scholarship opportunity is for those high school students enrolled in Dual and Concurrent College programs. A qualifying student from each county high school will receive a scholarship in the minimum amount of $300. Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 15.

The second scholarship application is for high school graduates planning to pursue a college, university or trade school education. One scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a qualifying student from each high school in Cape May County. Home-schooled students are also encouraged to apply, as well as county resident students who attend high schools outside Cape May County. Applications are due by April 15.

The applications and qualifying criteria can be found at capemaycountychamber.com/scholarships. For questions, email vicki@cmcchamber.com.