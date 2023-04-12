UPPER TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire at a Cape May County campground was sparked by a propane explosion Tuesday, camp officials said.
At least five trailers at Seaville Shores Camping Resort were considered a total loss by the fire, which also damaged other trailers.
A post on the Seaville Shores Campground Facebook page said a propane explosion started the fire.
No injuries were reported, the camping resort said, adding that the fire was deemed under control by Tuesday evening.
"Please keep us in your prayers," the campground staff wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
The campground management posted that its phone lines were shut down, but that a temporary number was available. Tenants were asked, however, to avoid calling with questions about their campsite, as an email would have been sent to anyone affected by the blaze.
The campground on Corsons Tavern Road lost power from the fire. Electric workers were on site throughout the night to restore power, the campground said.
"We are absolutely devastated, yet so grateful no one was hurt," the campground said. "We are here for everyone during this difficult time."
Fire companies from throughout Cape May and Atlantic counties responded to the Tuesday afternoon blaze, along with police and other emergency responders.
A column of thick, black smoke, visible for miles, could be seen rising from the area, blowing toward the back bays.
The campground urged tenants to avoid the burned areas, adding that the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office was investigating.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
