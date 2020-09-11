Beach Business Expo Wildwood

Marie McMenamy (center) as Layla Marie of Princess Playtime from Kenny i Entertainment, talks to Grace DeRobertis (left) of the Greater Wildwood Hotel Motel Assoc. and Alethea Roy of Wildwood Motor Events, during the business expo. A Business at the Beach business expo was held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday April 18, 2018. Sponsored by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, the expo features over 100 local businesses on display preparing for the upcoming summer season. 

 Press archives

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced its annual Business @ the Beach Expo will take place online Sept. 23.

The expo will offer two virtual seminars beginning at 1 and 2:45 p.m. The first, "Digital Marketing for Revenue Growth," will be hosted by Reach Local Growth Manager Steven Dollar and end at 1:45 p.m. The second digital marketing seminar, "Marketing Automation for Lead Gen," will also run 45 minutes. It will be hosted by Vbout CEO Richard Fallah.

Both seminars will be free via the Remo conference platform. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit capemaychamber.com/events.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments