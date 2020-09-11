The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced its annual Business @ the Beach Expo will take place online Sept. 23.
The expo will offer two virtual seminars beginning at 1 and 2:45 p.m. The first, "Digital Marketing for Revenue Growth," will be hosted by Reach Local Growth Manager Steven Dollar and end at 1:45 p.m. The second digital marketing seminar, "Marketing Automation for Lead Gen," will also run 45 minutes. It will be hosted by Vbout CEO Richard Fallah.
Both seminars will be free via the Remo conference platform. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit capemaychamber.com/events.
