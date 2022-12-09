Cape May County briefs: Wildwood Boardwalk reconstruction underway

WILDWOOD — It’s another year, another Boardwalk project in the city, with several blocks of the beachfront walk closed this winter for the second phase of a reconstruction effort.

This year, the work will run from Maple Avenue to 26th Avenue, with the decking of the Boardwalk removed. Plans call for new railings and repairs to the substructure under the Boardwalk.

Last year, the work ran between Maple and Oak avenues. The city plans to have this phase completed before the start of summer. A third phase is planned for the blocks between Schellenger and Spencer avenues, with the potential to start in the fall of 2023.

Future work will depend on funding, according to Mayor Pete Byron.

The work is being funded by state and federal grants and local money. Gov. Phil Murphy committed $4 million for the Boardwalk work this year, the same amount as in 2021, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration has put $3.2 million toward the project, to be matched by $845,000 in local funds.

The federal grant was funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Public Works employee honored

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Joe Laconte, an employee in the Public Works Department, had been named the township’s employee of the month for December.

He received the honor at the Monday meeting of the Township Committee, and was nominated by township Business Administrator Kimberly Osmundsen.

Osmundsen said she had called public works to help clear some trash and debris in the Rio Grande section of the township. Laconte arrived and got to work, but she later found out that he was not assigned to the task. He had pulled over when he saw her vehicle to make sure she was all right.

The township makes the recognition a regular part of its meetings. Officials say it is important to let employees know they are valued.

Laconte said at the meeting he was just doing his job and did not need any special recognition. Mayor Tim Donohue said many of the employees of the month say the same thing.

SID budget approved

OCEAN CITY — City Council unanimously introduced a $329,358 spending plan for the Special Improvement District at its first meeting in December.

A public hearing on the annual budget is set for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., with a final vote planned at the same meeting.

The district raises funds through a special assessment on commercial properties in the Asbury Avenue downtown, on the Boardwalk and on Ninth Street.

The largest expenses in the budget are promotions and advertising, totaling more than $275,000.

Women’s club donates $8,000

SEA ISLE CITY — Members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club presented $8,000 in donations to local charities at their annual holiday luncheon at the Oar House Pub on Dec. 2, raised from fundraisers, dues and donations throughout the year. Four local charities received $2,000 each, including The Branches Episcopal Outreach Center in Rio Grande, Holy Redeemer Home Care/Hospice/Food Pantry in Cape May Court House, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish/Saint Casmir Food Pantry in Woodbine and the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church Food Cupboard.

“We collect dues from our members every Tuesday, and on the second Tuesday of the month we have a raffle and we save all the proceeds,” said Civic Club President Lyn Long. “In September, we hosted our autumn fundraiser, which had over 80 people in attendance, and we raised a lot of money from that event. It all goes toward our club’s designated charities.”

“We are very intentional about making sure that folks who come to our food cupboard have enough food to feed their families for a week,” said Pastor Melissa Doyle-Waid of Sea Isle’s United Methodist Church. “They receive meat, toiletries, staples and whatever else we have to give, including diapers and formula. We host big drives — especially at Christmas, at Thanksgiving and also at Easter — to make sure they have what they need for those meals, but also food for the week.”

The club has been in existence for more than 100 years, making it the longest-standing civic organization in the city. Civic Club meetings take place every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. Call 239-848-2112 for more information.

Student raises money for cancer charity

SEA ISLE CITY — City resident Regan Capone has raised thousands for a local cancer fund.

Capone, a student at Ocean City Intermediate School, is a competitive horseback rider who trains at Pembrook Farm in the Eldora section of Dennis Township, where for the past 11 years owner Eleanor Robinson has been hosting a horse show that benefits the Love of Linda Cancer Fund.

During the 2022 horse show, Pembrook Farm raised $20,490 for Love of Linda, $14,000 of which was raised by Capone, according to information released by the city. Pembrook Farm has raised $98,000 for Love of Linda, of which $31,000 was raised by Capone during the past four years.

In addition to fundraising, Capone, 12, has competed in Pembrook Farm’s annual Love of Linda Horse Show on her pony, Tia Maria. This year, she finished in sixth place out of a field of 30 riders.

“I support Love of Linda because it helps people who are sick with cancer and maybe can’t afford the things they need,” Capone said. “It makes me happy to know I’m helping people who need help.”

Parade Saturday in Lower

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police warn that the annual Christmas parade Saturday night will mean traffic disruptions, but enjoyable ones.

“Motorists are advised to avoid this area for the duration of the parade, if they are not participating in it or traveling to the area to enjoy the festivities. Motorists can expect delays and detours. Bayshore Road will be closed along the parade route from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m.,” reads a statement from police.

The Lower Township Rotary Club is set to host its 40th Christmas parade along Bayshore Road, starting at 6 p.m. from Breakwater Road. From there, the parade heads south onto Bayshore to Rosehill Parkway in North Cape May. It will end about 9 p.m.

Police urge caution along the parade route, saying there may still be vehicles.

“Pedestrians should use sidewalks and if there is none, they should stand and remain several feet behind the white fog line that divides the travel portion of the roadway with the shoulder,” police said. “Please also use caution when crossing the road. Parents should be mindful of their children and ensure they too stay out of the roadway.”