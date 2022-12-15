Cape May County Briefs: Upper names Joanne Herron as clerk

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday named Joanne Herron municipal clerk, replacing retiring clerk Barbara Young.

At the same meeting, officials honored Young for her work for the township.

Young has spent a decade as the township’s clerk, starting in 2012. She has worked for the township longer, starting in 1994, according to Committee member Kim Hayes.

“She’s going to be very, very missed,” Hayes said Wednesday. “She’s been an integral part of every one of our committee meetings and our day-to-day operations at Township Hall. We wish her all the best in the future.”

That said, “We have full faith in Joanne,” Hayes said, adding Herron had worked with Young for years.

Group honored for helping Ukraine village

Cape Regional Health System agrees to merge with Cooper University Health Care CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Leaders of Cape Regional Health System, which operates Cape May Count…

CAPE MAY — Throughout the year, a group of locals has raised money and gathered donations to help people living thousands of miles away. At a recent event, Mayor Zack Mullock honored the group's founders, Charity Clark, Shirley Phinney and Vesna Palifrova.

Mullock presented the proclamation honoring Cape May Shelters Lutsk Ukraine at a Dec. 9 fundraising party at the home of Patrick McGonigal. With a slogan of "One village helping another," the group raised more than $150,000 and another $50,000 that evening to send to shelters in the town of Lutsk, Ukraine.

Zoran Donchev, who runs the shelters in Ukraine, watched the presentation in Ukraine from a dark room lit by a small solar light. Much of Ukraine is without power as Russian strikes have targeted infrastructure.

“After the presentation, Ukrainian carolers from the Ukraine Evangelical Baptist Church surprised the guests by arriving and singing Ukraine Christmas carols, and the crowd joined in with 'Joy to the World,'” reads a statement from the charity organizers.

The charity has shipped 1,000 new winter coats, hats knitted by Knitting for Peace, vitamins, Christmas gifts, socks, long underwear, solar heaters and lights, and other necessities. They have paid ransoms to Russian soldiers to release hostages. They have funded trucks of food to newly liberated towns, according to organizers.

In the fall, members of the local group traveled to the border of Ukraine in Poland.

Upper Township winery drops planned tasting room UPPER TOWNSHIP — The latest proposal for Ocean City Winery, a controversial plan for a forme…

“This is a story of one town saving the lives of people who only by geographic chance live in a time and place where their lives are devastated by war,” reads a statement from the group. “It is a story of giving and a community wrapping the best gift of all, which is hope and love to those thousands of miles away.”

Work begins on Byrne center

WILDWOOD — Residents setting a resolution for fitness can look forward to new options, with work underway on new amenities at the Byrne Community Center Complex, including a new fitness track and outdoor exercise area with equipment centers.

The Cape May County Open Spaces Program awarded a $2.9 million grant for the work, with an additional $1.19 million awarded to complete it, according to city officials.

“This is a tremendous project that will put the Byrne Community Center Complex on the map as a premier destination for health and wellness. The city is thankful for the partnership with the county and the Open Spaces Program that is making it possible,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “We are very excited at the opportunities that the new improvements will offer to people of all ages, interests and abilities. We pledge to expand the programs and activities offered by our Recreation Department to get folks here and to get them active when construction is complete in late spring 2023.”

The second phase of the project will include the construction of new basketball courts and a playground with shade structures, benches and other amenities. Wayfinding signage will be installed to help guide visitors to amenities both on the site and in the surrounding community.

“Centrally located in a largely year-round residential neighborhood on just over 11 acres of land, the complex is an oasis of green space, passive recreation and active recreation activities,” reads a statement from Wildwood. “With its new features, it is envisioned that the site will serve as a destination of wellness for individuals of all ages and abilities, drawing visitors from the city, the island and neighboring communities.”

Volunteers needed for snow removal

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough’s Public Works Department wants volunteers to help physically disabled and senior residents with snow removal this winter.

Volunteers 16 and older are needed, officials said. School-age volunteers can use the program as a way to accumulate community service hours, the borough said.

Volunteers will be dispatched after the snow stops falling if accumulation is 2 inches or more. They will be asked to help remove snow from sidewalks and car access areas.

All volunteers will be required to complete a short training session. Safety gear, equipment and salt will be provided by the Public Works Department. Those interested can download an application from the public works page at wildwoodcrest.org.

To receive assistance with snow removal, recipients must be a resident of Wildwood Crest and have a physical disability or be a senior citizen without access to help from friends or family. In addition, the home must be owner occupied and must serve as the owner’s primary residence.

Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal will also need to fill out an application.

For more information, email sshearer@wildwoodcrest.org or call 609-522-7446.