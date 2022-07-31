Cape May County briefs: Stahlhuth stepping down from East Lynne role

CAPE MAY — Gayle Stahlhuth, a central figure in Cape May’s theater scene for decades, will step down as the producing artistic director of the East Lynne Theater Co. at the end of this season in December, the equity company announced in July.

Stahlhuth led the theater company for 23 years, and began working with it in 1980.

“Gayle has been the heart and soul of our organization for many decades,” said Susan Tischler, the president of the ELTC board of trustees. “Along with her late husband, Lee O’Connor, who served as ELTC’s technical director, she leaves a wide and indelible mark not only on our theater company but also on our community. Her work will truly inspire those who will continue to build on her legacy for many years to come.”

Under Stahlhuth’s leadership, the company presented revivals of plays as well as original works, and worked with local organizations to present readings at local inns and radio mystery-style stories as part of the annual Sherlock Holmes weekends.

She sought new ways to preach audiences when COVID-19 prevented in-person performances, turning to YouTube and other options. The theater returned to a full season in May.

The theater board has created a search committee to find a new artistic director, according to a statement from the company.

New leadership for Arc of Cape May County

Laura Gaffney is set to begin Monday as the new chief executive officer for The Arc of Cape May County, an advocacy and service organization for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Gaffney more recently served as family support service coordinator for Durand, Inc. in Mount Laurel.

“Ms. Gaffney is a passionate advocate for empowering individuals and their families with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their fullest potential,” reads a statement from the organization announcing the appointment.

At the same time, the group announced that Robin Watson, The Arc’s chief program officer, has been appointed the chief operating office.

The organization was formed in 1961 by parents “determined to ensure the most full and independent lives possible for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” reads a description on the organization’s website. It describes Arc and a non-profit organization advocating for those with Down syndrome, autism, cerebal palsy and other diagnoses.

“We promote and protect the human rights of individuals and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the community,” the site reads.

Marina named for former fire chief

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City formally named its municipal marina in memory of Frank Edwardi Sr., the longtime marina supervisor and former fire chief at a ceremony on Tuesday.

“It was wonderful to see such a large crowd of people at the ceremony, including Frank’s wife, Kathy, and other members of the Edwardi family,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio in his regular mayor’s message last week. “Also present were representatives from our Volunteer Fire Department and many others who admired Chief Edwardi, including Mike and Jeannie Monichetti, who arranged for a banner plane to fly by, which read ‘We Love You Cheech!’”