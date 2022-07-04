Cape May County briefs: Police tout bike helmets

CAPE MAY — Cape May police are again stopping kids and families as part of a bike safety campaign.

The kids are happy to get stopped. Cape May officers are giving tickets out to those who are property wearing their bike helmets and following the rules of the road. Each ticket is good for a treat, either ice cream, pizza or fudge from one of the participating local businesses.

Police officers say the effort is also a way to interact with the community.

“Please remember to wear your bike helmet as you travel our roadways. Wearing your helmet can save your life,” reads a statement from the department.

New four-way stops in Ocean City

City officials announced recently that there are new four-way stop signs at two intersections, both on Simpson Avenue.

One is at 11th Street and Simpson Avenue, the other at 13th Street. According to the city, the move will help reduce speeds and calm traffic in a neighborhood where adjacent streets also have four-way stops.

“Public safety will always be our top priority,” said Mayor Jay A. Gillian. “I’m glad to see this work get done.”

Two years’ worth of wrestling honors in Upper

Upper Township Committee recently honored participants in the Green Hornets wrestling program for 2021 and 2022.

“These are children who are participating in a recreation sports program, traveling all over the state and the country, competing against kids who are paying hundreds and thousands of dollars a month to train to wrestle, and they’re winning,” said Committee member Kimberly Hayes, who heads up recreation for the township.

She said that speaks to the program, the coaches and the dedication of the parents.

The township did not hold the event last year.

“We’re playing catch-up for COVID years and this year,” Hayes said.

Several of the wrestlers won at state and national competitions over the past two years.

87th Queen Maysea coronation planned

The annual crowning of Queen Maysea is planned at the Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave. starting at 7 p.m. July 27.

The pageant is open to girls who are at least 6 years old by July 1 and no older than 10 as of Aug. 1, according to city officials. Applications can be picked up at Convention Hall or found at www.capemaycity.com.

The Queen Maysea Committee will conduct interviews at 10 a.m. on July 15, judging each applicant based on contributions to the community, awards, honors and ambitions. The queen will be announced at the coronation, with Mayor Zachary Mullock presiding.

Call 609-884-9596 for more details.

SIC Knights give service awards

Marie Peltier, the parish council president at Saint Joseph Church, has been named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council 3560, of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City.

Each year, the knights distribute Community Awards to local students, first responders, senior citizens and others they feel are standouts in their fields. The awards were given on June 23 at the parish auditorium.

The Madonna Maria Council’s 2022 “Shield” award went to Sea Isle City Police Patrolman Tully O’Clisham, who is an Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 76 and as a U.S. Marine served in Iraq.

“Known as an individual who cares greatly for the safety of children, Patrolman O’Clisham is the only Certified Car Seat Safety Technician in Cape May County, and he is developing a program that will help parents better understand the Mobile Apps that their children are using on their smart phones,” reads a statement from the organization.

This year’s Educator of the Year is Kathryn Ratchford, a long-time teacher at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School.

The Knights’ 2022 Female Student of the Year is Ocean City High School’s Margaret “Maggie” Halbruner, while the Male Student of the Year award went to Shane Klemick, a member of Wildwood Catholic High School’s Class of 2022.

The Ramirez family of Sea Isle City, was chosen to receive this year’s Family of the Year award. Parents Mario and Ari, along with their children Dana, 14, Dillon, 9 and Baby Diego joined Saint Joseph Church in 2017, and ever since then have been involved in various parish ministries and volunteer efforts.

The 2022 Senior Citizen of the Year award went to Anne “Chick” Flora, who has served on numerous parish planning committees and ad-hoc groups over the years.

The 2022 Knight of the Year award went to Deacon Joseph Murphy, a retired Philadelphia detective who has been a member of Saint Joseph’s parish staff for over 11 years. According to Grand Knight Ed McFadden, Deacon Murphy deserves this award because of his “tireless work and dedication to the parish.”

“We distribute Community Awards because we want to recognized people who have contributed to the betterment of our community and our church during the past year,” said McFadden. “We have been doing this for many years, because we feel that it is important to give credit where credit is due and to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond for others.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

