Cape May County briefs: Pancoast sworn in to Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Kim Hayes won the election, but is off Township Committee anyway, at least for now.
Committee members appointed Hayes to fill the seat vacated by Hobie Young in a high-profile scandal in 2020. This year, she ran for a full-term on the township governing body, with Mark Pancoast running for the final year on Young’s term. Joined by former Committee member Jay Newman to fill out the Republican ticket in a nine-person race for three seats, the team handily won this year.
But as Mayor Rich Palombo explained at the Monday Township Committee meeting, under state law, the voter’s choice for the unexpired term -- Pancoast -- is sworn in as soon as the results are final.
Hayes, however, will have to wait until January before returning to the committee dais.
Surrounded by family members at the start of the Monday meeting, Pancoast was sworn in by Township Clerk Barbara Young and took his seat on the five-member committee.
Both Hayes and Newman attended the meeting Monday. They are set to be sworn in at the January reorganization meeting, at which point committee members will choose the township’s first new mayor in decades.
Palombo and Committeeman Ed Barr decided not to seek new terms this year. Palombo has served as mayor for more than 20 years.
Ocean City Council slams wind power meeting
OCEAN CITY – Residents and City Council members voiced their frustration with a meeting on the Ocean Wind offshore energy project held at the Music Pier.
Council members sharply criticized the way the meeting was handled and Ørsted, the Danish energy company working to build the 1,100-megawatt wind farm about 15 miles off the coast.
“That meeting was an absolute circus. It was an abomination,” said Council President Bob Barr at the Nov. 18 meeting. “They stacked the room.”
In a lengthy meeting on Nov. 6, both supporters and critics of the wind-power plan spoke, but local opponents of the proposal said they were not told in advance that they needed to sign up to speak, and argued that wind-power supporters from outside the area were brought in for the meeting.
Resident Suzanne Hornick, a critic of the wind power plan, called the meeting a disgrace, saying the company presented propaganda that it paid for. Before the meeting, environmental groups announced the formation of New Jersey Wind Works, a coalition that will advocate for offshore wind development as an important step toward reducing carbon emissions.
Ørsted contributed money to the group.
Some called for a new meeting in Ocean City.
Council member Jody Levchuk called the former meeting a “dog and pony show,” while Councilman Keith Hartzell said it was more of a sales pitch than a request for information.
“The information I wanted to hear didn’t come across. I think most people walked out of there disappointed,” Hartzell said.
Liz Thomas, a spokesperson for Ørsted, said the company would be willing to come back to Ocean City.
“If Ocean City would like to hold another session, then Ørsted would be more than happy to participate,” she said. “Any opportunity we have to share information, and help inform anyone anywhere about offshore wind and about Ocean Wind in particular, we are more than happy to do that.”
Barr said at the meeting he would no longer speak with the energy company.
“My communication with Ørsted from this point forward is effectively over,” Barr said. “I’ll be no longer communicating with them because they don’t communicate in good faith. They don’t operate in good faith.”
