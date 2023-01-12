Cape May County Briefs: New osprey platform installed at former power plant

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Teams with the Beesleys Point Development Group and the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association installed a new osprey platform on the western edge of the old B.L. England Generating Station on Jan. 6.

The Beesleys Point Development Group is the new owner of the former BL England property, and is currently taking down the closed coal fired power plant.

A pair of osprey had built a nest in one of the old buildings scheduled for demolition, so the owners worked with the Endangered and Nongame Species Program and the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association to install a new replacement nest nearby before the building was demolished, according to information released this week.

This was David Kreutz’s first osprey platform installation. He’s the executive vice president of the development group and said he was thrilled to help.

“The Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association was gracious enough to allow my wife Cheryl and I to assist in last year’s osprey chick count, and my team at BPDG is honored to do our part in the conservation efforts of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed” he said. “We are all in.”

In addition to installing, monitoring, and maintaining more than 45 osprey nesting platforms in the watershed for the past 15 years, GEHWA is working with the owners and the township on how to best restore and redevelop the site after 60 years of heavy industrial use.

Kreutz said 11 volunteers aged between 22 and 72 helped with the installation.

“It’s efforts like this that pass on the conservation vision that preserves today's natural wonders for tomorrow’s outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy,” he said.

The development group is also planning on ways to provide increased coastal resilience, ecological uplift, and maritime forest expansion as they redevelop the site, according to the company.

Township roads repaired after Del Haven project

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township roads damaged in the first phase of a project bringing municipal water to the Del Haven section of Middle Township have been restored, township officials said Wednesday.

Final paving of the county road and side roads off Route 47 will be completed in early spring, according to the announcement.

The township is working with the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority to bring fresh water to the bayfront communities of Del Haven and Green Creek, where residents currently use well water. Salt water intrusion had impacted many of the wells, and more intrusion is expected.

“This entire project is intended to make Del Haven residents’ lives more convenient. That includes providing easy access to fresh water and restoring roads as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We appreciate the partnership of the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority in this important work to improve the quality of life in Del Haven and Green Creek.”

As work continues, Middle has been actively pursuing grants to assist residents with the cost of connecting their internal plumbing to the fresh water supply and disconnecting from their wells. The Township expects to establish financial assistance criteria for income-qualified owner-occupants.

Middle Township already has shifted $150,000 in existing home rehabilitation grant funds to use for Del Haven/Green Creek assistance, and a request is pending for an additional $400,000 in grant funding.

Township officials are seeking other potential funding sources and will provide more information as it becomes available, according to the township statement Wednesday.

Water leak at high school gym

OCEAN CITY – The city did not get a white Christmas this winter, but a section its high school did get a wet one after a deep freeze led to a burst pipe at the school on Christmas evening.

Ocean City School Board President Chris Halliday reported on the damage at a recent Board of Education meeting, and praised the staff members who interrupted their holiday dinners to deal with the damage. He said they kept a big problem from becoming a huge problem.

“Water was pouring into the gym,” Halliday said.

The district was working on repairs as well as rescheduling classes and events that would have used the damaged spaces, Halliday said.