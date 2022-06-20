Cape May County briefs: Middle opens final section of bike path

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Bicyclists can now ride from Dennis Township to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry along a dedicated bike path with the completion of the final section through Middle Township, a 4.16-mile stretch running from the Cape May County Park and Zoo to the Dennis Township municipal line.

Work on the first section began in 2006, with an extension starting in 2016, much of the route running along a right-of-way held by Atlantic City Electric.

Last year, the township approved a contract for the final phase of the work, which Mayor Tim Donohue has described as the most complicated section, running between private property lines and skirting areas of protected wetlands.

The final route did not please everyone, some neighbors complaining that it ran too close to their property lines. At a recent meeting, Donohue said a privacy fence runs along the path close to the entrance to the zoo.

The Cape May County Open Space Board awarded the project $2.28 million, according to township officials. The path runs from Brooks Avenue, where it connects with the Dennis Township path, to the border with Lower Township, crossing along neighborhoods, ponds and woods. There are 13 miles of bike path in Middle Township, with long-term plans to connect to Upper Township and to the pedestrian and bike path over the Garden State Parkway at Beesleys Point, which will lead to the extensive bike path in Atlantic County.

But the work is not completed in Middle. At a recent Township Committee meeting, members discussed plans to add signs letting riders know where they are on the path, important information for visitors in case of an emergency, and residents indicated work is needed on some of the older sections of the path.

Middle schools honor bus driver

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Numerous teachers attended this month’s Middle Township Board of Education meeting in support of Herman Cruse, who was singled out for special recognition at the meeting.

School staff said Cruse went “above and beyond” for the students on his bus, celebrating their achievements and supporting their efforts. According to teacher Alexandria Byron, he also comes in to the classroom to participate in a reading group, describing the driver as a role model for children.

Byron became emotional as she described one of her favorite moments as a teacher, as Cruse learned of one student learning to read and sought to follow his progress. It grew into a program called “Mr. Herman’s kids.”

She said Cruse shows the students love, kindness and patience.

“Mr. Herman has become a light in not just our students’ lives, but in ours, the teachers, as well,” she said, presenting him with a book drawn by the students.

Cruse cited his experience as a father and grandfather, and said he tries to make a positive impact on the short ride to school.

“I treat many of these kids like my own,” he said. “We have a duty to love these kids, because they deserve it.”

Byron presented Cruse with a personalized book on behalf of the students. The front illustration of the book shows Cruse with a cape like a superhero.

Neighbors complain of activity at park

OCEAN CITY — A group of neighbors took their complaints about noise and late-night parking at a bayside park to City Council at a recent meeting.

Several neighbors complained about the noise at the Waterfront Park and Marina at 2nd Street and Bay Avenue, which includes a stretch of grass and a crushed shell parking lot on the edge of the Great Egg Harbor Bay.

Resident Jim Kane read a letter on behalf of another neighbor, Bill Ricci.

“What had been a tranquil beautiful bayside community has developed into an extremely unpleasant environment during the summer season,” Kane read, blaming the actions of people using the park. He cited funding through the state Green Acres program.

He cited loud music, which includes profane language, swearing late into the night, and the consumption of alcohol and “apparent drug use” and use of the parking lot to sleep in vehicles overnight.

He added a fifth concern of “Late night rendezvous of persons in cars; purposes unknown.”

The greatest concern, he said, was the disregard of safety around the dock, saying the behavior has destroyed his family’s enjoyment of the park.

Other speakers also addressed concerns at the park. Members of City Council promised to look into the issue and called for an additional police presence.

Ritchie said the police and officials appear to be on the same page, but said the problems begin at night. He wants the area closed each night from sundown to sunup.

Fire company celebrates 75 years

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, with a gathering outside its headquarters.

The June 12 event included speakers and comments from elected officials, as well as live music, food trucks, costumed characters and bounce houses for the kids.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

