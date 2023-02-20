Aaron Bogushefsky, the original owner of a cow that escaped in Upper Township and lived in the wild for much of last year, has been fined $100 plus court costs.

Linda Gentille, whose company Shore Animal Control has the Upper Township contract for animal control said Bogushefsky was ordered to pay the fine last Wednesday.

In late December, Shore Animal Control had filed a complaint against Bogushefsky for having cattle on the loose, under a rarely-used section of the township’s ordinances.

The cow remained at large through the summer and into the winter, achieving notoriety as walkers glimpsed it in the woods or drivers saw it crossing roads. In previous interviews, Bogushefsky said he tried repeatedly to recapture the animal, but after it was struck by a car, he believed it to have died.

Later, the animal was killed and butchered.

“It was not a pet cow to begin with. It was a meat cow,” Gentille said on Monday.

For a while, a local woman provided the cow with food and water, naming the animal “Mootilda,” but she was not able to contain it, either. It was later seen visiting another farm in the township, where there was a bull.

Gentille said she asked Municipal Judge James Birchmeier to require the owner to pay restitution for the care of the cow, but he said that was outside the court’s jurisdiction, but that Bogushefsky could volunteer to reimburse the woman.

Lower backs cannabis business

Lower Township Council supported its first potential weed business, backing Sea and Leaf LLC in its bid to open a retail cannabis facility at 3860 Bayshore Road, Unit 7.

Local approval is part of the application process for a state license, which would still need to be approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Council gave unanimous approval at a February meeting.

“This has been a good two years in the making,” said Mayor Frank Sippel at the meeting.

When New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana in 2020, township voters said "yes" in numbers above the statewide average, Sippel said.

Still, when Lower Township voted to allow cannabis businesses, several residents spoke against the idea, with some citing the dangers of drug abuse.

Others in the community supported the plan, with speakers pointing out the potential economic benefit.

Neighboring communities West Cape May and Middle Township have already approved resolutions supporting cannabis license applications. For now, the closest legal cannabis sales, for medical patients and for the recreational market for those over 21, are in Atlantic County, with new businesses planned for Atlantic City and other communities.

Ferry plan public hearing Thursday

A virtual meeting Thursday will include a presentation on the status of the Ferry Marine Master Plan, outlining plans for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

Participants will be able to comment, according to officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the bi-state agency that operates the ferry, as well as the Delaware Memorial Bridge and several airports.

“The design and planning of the Ferry’s future took into consideration ferry ridership, crewing, amenities, level of service, seaworthiness, and costs,” reads a statement from the DRBA.

Plans are to spend close to $100 million on ferries in the long-term, under the DRBA’s capital plan. That’s in addition to millions of dollars to be spend on upgrades to the ferry terminal and to upgrades to the existing ferries.

“Last year, previous analysis was presented in a series of public meetings. Since those meetings, the Board has selected a 75-vehicle capacity ferry as the concept to serve the needs of the system into the future,” reads a statement from the DRBA. “A fleet of four, 75-vehicle vessels would be able to accommodate current and future growth assumptions and meet the goals outlined in the Marine Master Plan.”

The ferry across the Delaware Bay can now accommodate about 100 cars.

Work to begin on new community center for Sea Isle City

Chain-link fence has gone up around Sea Isle City’s former public school this month, in preparation for its demolition to make way for a new community center.

The school closed down a little over a decade ago, with Sea Isle students attending school in Ocean City. After Superstorm Sandy, the building served as a temporary home for the police and city government, before the combined building was completed above flood elevation on JFK Boulevard.

Last year, City Council approved a $20 million bond ordinance to fund the construction of a new community center, to include a gymnasium and other amenities.

“As I have said before, the Community Center will be home to many events and activities that the people of Sea Isle City will enjoy for decades to come – so please watch us grow and enjoy the anticipation of what’s headed our way,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio in a recent message to residents. “As is the case with all of our major projects, we will keep everyone informed as the construction process unfolds and we move closer to the grand opening of our wonderful new Community Center, which we anticipate will take place in early-to-mid 2025.”

Owl freed from soccer net

An owl that had been caught in a soccer net in the Seaville section of Upper Township on Monday was freed by an animal control officer.

Linda Gentille with Shore Animal Control said the owl was not able to free itself, but appeared not to be injured, and flew away as soon as it was free. She described it as a short-eared owl, a medium-sized owl.

Gentille described the owl as beautiful, but said its talons are be extremely sharp, and the animal was on the defensive, so care was required in freeing it from the net.

She said wild birds can get caught in nets, and other animals have become trapped. Often, she said, she is called to free skunks that get caught in crab traps that have been stored in the open after use.