CAPE MAY — A final vote is planned for a deal to put the long-vacant Allen AME church on Franklin Street in the hands of the East Lynne Theater Company after a public hearing set for May 16.

When an ordinance approving the deal was introduced at a recent City Council meeting, several members lauded the plan, which also received support from several community members. As proposed, the theater would renovate the long-vacant church, which would continue to be owned by the city. It would use the historically Black church as a theater, under an agreement that would preserve public access.

The building dates to 1888 and had been a center for the city’s Black community for generations. Renovation efforts were underway when a downed utility pole started a fire in June 2018, badly damaging the structure.

Under the agreement, there will also be public access at the church when not in use by the theater company. For years, the main site for East Lynne performances has been the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, where the crews had to strike their sets each week to make way for Sunday morning services.

There was a chance the building would not survive, Susan Tischler, the president of the theater company, told council members. It could have been transformed into condos, as was done with another former church on that block, or become a parking lot or boutique hotel.

“And then just like that, the Black history which is so much an integral part of our community evaporates into thin air,” she said.

Most members of council said the proposal seems like a wonderful idea, but Council member Shaine Meier voted against introducing the ordinance approving the lease this month, citing his concerns with plans for an addition to the church.

He said he was willing to be convinced, and other council members said the proposal would be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission.

Mayor Zack Mullock believes the building will be in better hands under the theater company’s management, mentioning other city properties now managed by local organizations, which he said offer events and attractions that the city could not.

The proposal first became public at a council meeting last May.

Door-to-door peddler ordinance approved in Upper

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow long banned door-to-door sales in the community.

Still to come is a township list of people who opt out of sales visits. The so-called “no-knock” list is included in the ordinance, but township officials are still working out how it will be maintained.

“The language allows us to create it, it doesn’t mandate its creation,” township Administrator Gary DeMarzo said at a recent committee meeting. He said he is still working on whether the list can be maintained and managed by current township employees or if there will need to be new technology or an outside vendor to handle requests to avoid sales knocks.

“I think there was a lot of interest when we talked about this a while back,” said Committee member Curtis Corson.

There was no comment from members of the public on the ordinance at the public hearing. When the matter had been discussed last summer, township officials said the township’s blanket ban on any door-to-door sales was not constitutional, and that there was a business suggesting a potential court challenge.

Township attorney Anthony Monzo said there are restrictions in the ordinance. Potential peddlers would need a permit, both for the sales person and for the business, and could not knock on Sundays, or outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sea Isle goes out to bid on community center

SEA ISLE CITY — With crews demolishing the former Sea Isle City School on Park Road, the city recently approved going out to bid on a new $20 million Community Center proposed for the site.

“Due to the magnitude of the building project, the city requires approval from the state comptroller before bidding, which we’re in the process of obtaining,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio in a recent message to the community. “We expect to go out to bid in May or June and receive bids in July.”

The school has been closed for more than a decade, with the students in the city attending the Ocean City School District. Even when the school was in operation, Sea Isle students attended Ocean City High School.

After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the former school building was used for police and for municipal operations, until a new municipal building combining both operations was completed above flood elevation on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The demolition began in March.

“I want to thank the residents of that neighborhood for their patience and understanding as we move forward with the project,” Desiderio said. “I know the demolition activity can be aggravating; and we’ve tried to minimize disruptions as much as possible. In the end, we can all look forward to an outstanding addition to our city and a Community Center facility that we all can enjoy.”