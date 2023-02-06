CAPE MAY — Artist Brendan Schaffer last week created an Eagles logo in the sand on the Cape May beach known as The Cove, celebrating the Philadelphia team’s trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The image has drawn attention on social media and from news organizations.

Mayor Zack Mullock visited the work while it was underway, and took a photo with the artist. Schaffer, of Del Haven, has created work in sand and in snow, and has led sand sculpting demonstrations. Schaffer could not be reached on Monday, but has told other news outlets he is a lifelong Eagles fan.

Mullock said the work has garnered a great deal of attention.

The original sculpture, completed on a bitterly cold day, is starting to look a little rugged, Mullock said, but Schaffer plans to touch it up before the game. The Philadelphia team returns to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona on Sunday for Super Bowl XLII.

Another shore town is showing its Eagles support, and not just by the overwhelming number of green and white hats and jerseys in the grocery stores. The lights under the Route 52 Causeway connecting Ocean City to Somers Point will be lit in Eagles green until the game, according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.

Leadership team chosen for Cape NAACP

CAPE MAY — Quanette Vasser will serve as president of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP, sworn in by Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock at a January event.

Vice president will be Clayton Palmer, with Sheryl Cisrow serving as treasurer and Dawn Gayle named the organization secretary. Wand Matthews will serve as the assistant secretary.

The leadership of local organization of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sponsored a prayer breakfast at the Macedonia Church in Cape May on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro sponsored the food. Katrina Johnson Evans was the guest speaker.

Johnson named Middle’s employee of the month

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Recreation aid Tim Johnson has been named as Middle Township’s employee of the month.

Johnson’s supervisors describe him as a behind-the-scenes contributor to the success of the Middle Township Recreation Department, according to details released by the township. Johnson started or helped with the men’s basketball league, in-house basketball program, open gym for adults and youth, and the coed volleyball league, according to township officials.

“I am very surprised. It is an honor to be recognized,” said Johnson, who began working for the Township in 2013. “I love interacting with the youth and families of the community.”

“Tim is a role model to the youth who use the recreational centers in Middle Township,” said township business administrator Kimberly Osmundsen, who nominated Johnson for employee of the month. “His hard work and dedication to our visitors and taxpayers should be recognized.”

She said he has been willing to help even on his days off.

Recreation Director Dustin Sturm said Johnson works almost every night and weekend mornings for the youth sports programs, and calls the aide a major asset for the Recreation Department and local youth.

“Tim seeks ways to positively impact the community,” said Sturm. “We always have conversations on what we can do better, because we both agree the job is never done when it comes to providing opportunities to the younger generation of Middle Township. It is easier to run and create new programs when you have employees like Tim.”

Johnson was set to be recognized at the Monday Township Committee meeting.

Closed-door meeting planned in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — City Council has a closed-door meeting on the agenda for Thursday, to discuss pending litigation connected to the Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind turbine project.

Most discussions of city government must by law be held in public, but there are some exceptions, including to discuss lawsuits and contract negotiations.

Fun day planned at Ocean City High School

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Environmental Commission will sponsor a free family-friendly Nature and Environmental Fun Day 9:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18 in the Ocean City High School cafeteria. The event includes interactive education, zoo animals, crafts, games, a recycling activity and more.

The tentative lineup of participants includes a small animal petting zoo from the Cape May County Zoo, a marine life touch tank exhibit from the Wetlands Institute, recycling arts and crafts form the city Environmental Commission: Recycling Arts and Crafts and more from the Ocean City High School Student Environmental Association and the Ocean City Free Public Library.

Other exhibitors will include the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, ACT Engineers, Americorp, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric and New Jersey American Water.