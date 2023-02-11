OCEAN CITY — City Council member Bobby Barr appears to be a drop of red and gold in a sea of Eagles green this week.

He’s a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, set to take on the locally beloved Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

At Thursday's council meeting, Barr wore a Chiefs jersey with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ number 15, while council President Pete Madden wore a blazer patterned with Eagles logos. In 2019, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The Eagles won the Super Bowl the previous year.

The brief council meeting Thursday included some light football banter.

“Go Chiefs,” Barr said as part of his report to council.

“I have no new business, but go Birds,” Madden added later.

Ocean City seems to be undisputed Eagles territory, with the Ninth Street bridge and the Ferris wheel at Wonderland Pier on the Boardwalk lit in green and multiple houses also decorated for the team.

The start of the council meeting, which always begins with a prayer, included a request for divine intervention Sunday along with the more typical prayers for American veterans and guidance.

“We ask that the Eagles win. Sorry, Bobby,” said Council member Karen Bergman in the prayer.

First Ward Council member Terry Crowley Jr. also mentioned the game, saying his son told him classes are set to start on time Monday in the Ocean City school district. Schools in Philadelphia, and nearby Atlantic City, have delayed openings planned after the game.

“I think we’ve got to talk to Dr. Friedman to see if we can get a late start on Monday,” Crowley said. Matthew Friedman is Ocean City’s superintendent of schools.

At less than 15 minutes in public session, the Thursday meeting was exceptionally brief. A closed session was also planned, to discuss pending litigation connected to the Ocean Wind offshore energy project. Power lines from that work are planned to cross under Ocean City at 35th Street, to bring power to a proposed substation at the site of the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township.

“We’re not taking action and we’re not coming back, so everybody have a good night,” Madden said to close the public portion of the meeting.

Sea Isle connection for Kelce

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio remained diplomatic in a message to residents this week, wishing both Kelce brothers good luck Sunday.

In a first, Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will play against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are expecting a third child as well, leading to questions about what happens if the baby arrives on Super Bowl Sunday.

Jason Kelce owns property in Sea Isle, Desiderio said.

“I wish both of the Kelce brothers good luck this Sunday, and I hope to see the entire Kelce family in Sea Isle City next summer (including Jason, as a two-time Super Bowl champion),” Desiderio wrote.

Jason Kelce helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl victory in 2018, and then cemented his place in the hearts of Philadelphia fans with his speech at the Art Museum, decked in green Mummer's regalia.

Desiderio said multiple Sea Isle properties have Eagles flags or other decorations showing their support. In the same message, he suggested residents celebrate responsibly.

“The thrill of a hometown team appearing in a championship game can be a huge distraction, so please drive extra carefully (and defensively) on Sunday!” Desiderio wrote.

Lower promises ATV enforcement

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police say they have received a number of complaints about dirt bikes and ATVs, and warn users to know the rules of the off-road before riding.

“Lower Township police advise we will take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing all rules regarding these and other nontraditional street vehicles,” police said in a statement Thursday morning.

Officers will issue citations and could impound vehicles, according to the announcement. Polices cited state law and local ordinances that ban all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, go-karts and other motorized vehicles from being operated on streets or sidewalks, or on private property without the owner’s permission. Those under 18 are required to take a safety course.

“We encourage residents to contact Cape May County dispatch to report violations at 609-886-2711,” reads the statement from police. “Please provide as detailed a description (as possible) on the ATVs, dirt bikes, operators and passengers, direction of travel or location the ATVs or dirt bikes are housed.”

Middle appoints new court administrator

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday appointed Stacy-Ann McPherson as the municipal court administrator. She was the deputy court administrator and will replace Deborah Becker, who retired after a 25-year career.

McPherson began working with the township in 2014 as a records clerk for the Police Department. She went on to work for the municipal court and became the deputy court administrator in 2019. She received her municipal court administrator certification in 2020 and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

As the municipal court administrator, McPherson's job is to ensure the court runs smoothly by preparing dockets, answering community members’ questions and assisting the staff, according to information released by the township. Her favorite part of the job is being able to ease citizens’ concerns about the court process, according to the statement.

“Most people come to court filled with worry or anxiety about the process,” said McPherson. “I enjoy talking to them about what to expect and helping them relax. In general, there is a stigma about going to court, so I try to prepare people and make them more comfortable with the experience. I let them know it really is like a normal day, they just talk to a few more people.”

McPherson moved to Middle Township in 2001.

“Middle Township is home,” she said. “I love working with the township. My coworkers are wonderful, and there are so many opportunities for career growth.”