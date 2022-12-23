Cape May County briefs: Cape May police spread holiday cheer

CAPE MAY — For close to 30 years, city police have collected bikes, toys and other gifts to help Santa ensure local families have a merry Christmas.

“This year was very fruitful. People opened up their hearts and gave,” Chief Dekon Fashaw said Friday.

City employees volunteered to wrap presents, City Manager Michael Voll said. Gifts overflowed the meeting room of City Hall.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s very heartwarming to me,” Voll said Friday.

This week, officers and city firefighters have been delivering the presents in Cape May and surrounding communities, an effort that will continue over the weekend, Fashaw said.

“Santa’s elves are still doing their thing,” he said, encouraging those who know of a child in the area who needs a gift this year to call 609-884-9530 to let staff with the Police Department know.

The gift drive was started about 30 years ago by Sgt. Bill Alvarez. After Alvarez died in November 2005, Cape May officers continued to collect toys, and named the effort in his honor.

Police and firefighters distributed bags of presents Friday, and this week participated in an event at Cape May Elementary School, capturing the Grinch after he gained access to the school and damaged holiday decorations.

Thornton honored at final meeting

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — After decades in county government, Gerald Thornton, the director of the county Board of Commissioners, led his final meeting, at which he was lauded by county and state officials.

Thornton, 81, decided not to seek reelection this year. He was first elected to county government in 1976. He served for 11 years before leaving the board for the first time, returning in 1995, and was named the director of what was then known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2011.

Thornton is also an Air Force veteran.

Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, presented Thornton with a joint resolution from the Assembly and state Senate honoring him for his years of service.

Andrew J. Bulakowski won Thornton's seat in November, joining incumbent E. Marie Hayes on the successful Republican ticket.

On Jan. 5, the Board of County Commissioners will choose a new director. The reorganization meeting is set for 5 p.m. at Cape May County Technical High School, 188 Crest Haven Road. Bulakowski and Hayes are set to be sworn in at the same meeting.

Ocean City seeks board members

OCEAN CITY — The city is looking for volunteers to join the Environmental Commission, the Shade Tree Commission and the Utility Advisory Commission.

Interested residents can find forms at ocnj.us. Those with questions can email City Clerk Melissa Rasner at mrasner@ocnj.us or call 609-525-9323.

Each board meets regularly. The Utility Advisory Commission communicates with utility providers and advises City Council on issues related to utility rates and other matters. The Shade Tree Commission works with shade and ornamental trees in parks and public properties.

The Environmental Commission keeps an index of open space, applies for state grants and does other work on environmental issues in the city. The commission at times advises the city’s Planning Board and makes a regular report to council.

Early this month, Ocean City formally did away with term limits for service on board and commissions, originally enacted in an effort to increase turnover and allow new voices to be heard. But officials said it presented difficulties in finding enough volunteers for the unpaid positions.

30th First Night set

OCEAN CITY — Buttons are still on sale for the city’s New Year’s Eve event, as First Night gets ready for its 30th run.

The event includes 40 different shows at 23 venues around town, with fireworks set for midnight.

On New Year’s Day, a 5-kilometer run on the Boardwalk and the First Plunge in the Atlantic Ocean are planned.

City officials say the First Night lineup of entertainment and events will include something for every age, including classic rock and disco.

“Saturday Night Fever” comes to the Music Pier on Saturday with BeeGees tribute band Stayin Alive and Chicago tribute band Brass Transit headlining. The Civic Center will feature more classic rock with “Captain Jack: The Ultimate Live Billy Joel Tribute.”

Favorites like outdoor ice-skating, Boardwalk rides, magic shows, the Harlem Wizards, Japanese drummers and the Ocean City Pops are also planned.

A $20 button is good for all events.

For tickets, see firstnightocnj.com, call 609-399-6111 or visit the City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Ave., the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Ninth Street causeway and the 46th Street Welcome Center in the 4500 block of West Avenue. Hours vary for in-person sales.

The seaside resort was once all but deserted for New Year’s Eve, but the event has grown into a major draw. First Night did not take place as 2020 became 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned for 2021-22.