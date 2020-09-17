Routine, state-mandated inspections of three Cape May County bridges will necessitate lane closings in the coming days, and motorists should expect delays, county officials said Thursday.
Alternating lanes of traffic will allow an under-bridge platform truck to provide inspectors the biennial access they need and will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a county spokesperson said in a news release.
On Saturday, the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge in Avalon will be restricted to one alternating lane.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Roosevelt Boulevard Bridge in Ocean City will be restricted to one alternating lane.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Ludlams Thorofare Bridge in Sea Isle City will be restricted to one alternating lane.
All three locations will have flaggers present to direct traffic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.