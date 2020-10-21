Cape May County awarded $500K grant to expand COVID-19 testing

"One of the priorities is to establish an additional COVID-19 testing center at Cape May County Department of Health," according to the release. "This will focus on expanding testing for first responders, symptomatic individuals, close contacts of positive cases, health care workers, and asymptomatic referrals."

The county will also conduct testing by operating mobile and walk-up testing options for vulnerable populations that have trouble accessing the stationary county testing sites, according to the release. The focus of these mobile testing sites will be in geographic areas currently underserved, seniors living in high-rises and dense apartment buildings, and at-risk symptomatic individuals of the general population.

Testing will be conducted four days a week for 26 weeks, officials said. Mobile testing will be conducted two days a week in all 16 municipalities on a rotating basis and another two days per week at the county Department of Health.

“We have seen recently how important it is to remain diligent with rising cases nationally and here in New Jersey,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “This additional capacity will allow our residents, many of whom are vulnerable, to access testing more quickly and within their own communities. It is an essential step in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”