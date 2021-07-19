Cape May County artist wins award for her first published children's book

Zane, an Avalon native, believes she has written as many as four children’s books previously that were not published. She sent her books to Scholastic and another book publisher that she can no longer remember.

“Those were like picture books for younger kids,” Zane said. “This (‘Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger’) is more for middle grades, fifth, sixth grades.”

Zane said the initial inspiration for the book came from an essay, titled “Rudy,” that she wrote before she graduated from Middle Township High School in 1983.

“Years later, I was in Switzerland performing in the musical ‘Cats,’” Zane said. “I read ‘Rudy’ to a few of my cast mates, and they encouraged me to continue his story. ... I don’t know why I put off finishing the book. I always knew how the story was going to end, and I don’t put things off. When I start something, I have to finish it.”

When Zane’s nephews and nieces were born, she was the one who taught them how to fish and how to crab. Zane’s memories of being in the bay and on the water with her nieces inspired some of the 37 detailed illustrations that are included inside her book.

“Rudy’s journal is in some ways our journal, and the creativity I have given him has been influenced by our adventures,” Zane said.