Cape May County artist wins award for her first published children's book

AVALON — Monica Zane, who made a name for herself in Cape May County and beyond as a painter, ventured into a new creative area this year and has already found success.
Zane, who spends her summers here and her winters in New York City, wrote and illustrated her first children’s book, titled “Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger,” which was a finalist for juvenile fiction in the 15th annual National Indie Excellence Awards.
The National Indie Excellence Awards champions self-publishers and the independent presses, which produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. The National Indie Excellence Awards’ entrants are judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession, including publishers, editors, authors and designers.
“I actually didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a mistake,” Zane said. “I got off my phone and went to my computer, where you can actually get the full website, and I saw, ‘Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger.’ I saw my book, and I screamed. I screamed out loud, very loud. I was shocked. I was very happy too. It was exciting. It was like, “Oh, I’m an author’.”
In the 106-page book, a boy named Rudy likes riding his vintage three-speed Chopper bicycle in the woods and fishing, but he doesn’t like a dog named Roger. In this coming of age tale, Rudy has to answer the call to a hero’s adventure by using life lessons he’s learned through fishing.
Zane, an Avalon native, believes she has written as many as four children’s books previously that were not published. She sent her books to Scholastic and another book publisher that she can no longer remember.
“Those were like picture books for younger kids,” Zane said. “This (‘Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger’) is more for middle grades, fifth, sixth grades.”
Zane said the initial inspiration for the book came from an essay, titled “Rudy,” that she wrote before she graduated from Middle Township High School in 1983.
“Years later, I was in Switzerland performing in the musical ‘Cats,’” Zane said. “I read ‘Rudy’ to a few of my cast mates, and they encouraged me to continue his story. ... I don’t know why I put off finishing the book. I always knew how the story was going to end, and I don’t put things off. When I start something, I have to finish it.”
When Zane’s nephews and nieces were born, she was the one who taught them how to fish and how to crab. Zane’s memories of being in the bay and on the water with her nieces inspired some of the 37 detailed illustrations that are included inside her book.
“Rudy’s journal is in some ways our journal, and the creativity I have given him has been influenced by our adventures,” Zane said.
Zane finished writing her children’s book during the early mornings at a cafe in New York City, where she has been writing for years. She self-published her book as a means to keep more control over its presentation.
“Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger” is considered to be a neuro-inclusive story that can be shared with anyone of the appropriate age, whether they are learning disabled or not, to help all children navigate differences in a way that embraces diversity and inclusion.
“Some kids learn and think and communicate and socialize differently than others,” Zane said. “The story is sensitive to that. ... Rudy obviously has issues focusing on things he is not interested in. Part of his hero’s adventure is to find what is valuable in the way that he thinks and the way that he sees the world and how he relates to his surroundings.”
At first, it is a disadvantage, but then, it becomes an advantage, Zane said.
Zane finished writing the book in January 2020, but she spent the whole pandemic year creating the illustrations and having the book edited, so that it was available for purchase this past Mother’s Day weekend.
Zane has had her artwork featured in galleries, sold at benefits and shown in film and television.
A group of retired school teachers, who live nearby, all helped Zane with the punctuation, spelling and where to break up the paragraphs.
Deborah Martinelli, who lives in Cape May Court House, was the final editor. Martinelli’s work was to help with form, copy editing, voice, punctuation, sentence structure and to bring clarity to any muddled meanings.
Besides being a retired teacher, Martinelli and her life partner, Craig Cunningham, operated The Paper Peddler bookstore here from the early 1980s through 2014.
As a reader, Martinelli said “Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger” reached her both as a former teacher and a former bookseller.
“It was an absolute joy to read,” Martinelli said. “The accompanying artwork is so graphically beautiful to the actions of the story and the mood of the story. ... Even if you didn’t have the words, it is a beautiful pictorial of how a friendship is formed. It brings a sense of calmness to the reader.”
