Cape May County approves $182 million budget for 2021
Cape May County approves $182 million budget for 2021

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Cape May County Board of Commissioners approved a $182 million budget that includes an increase in the county tax rate.

As has happened in multiple municipalities, funds from the American Rescue Plan — a federal relief package aimed at blunting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — helped reduce the expected increase.

As approved, the county tax rate is 23.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, which works out to be $1,170 in county taxes for 2021 on a house assessed at $500,000, in addition to municipal and school taxes. That’s an increase of 7/10ths of a penny compared to last year.

Still, county officials are celebrating. As originally introduced, the budget included an increase of a full cent per $100 of assessed value.

“COVID-19 has been the most unique challenge of my time as an elected official,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, who was first elected to county government in 1976. “Last year, we ordered a 10% decrease in spending to hold the line in our budget due to uncertainty. This year, county departments are being kept at past spending levels.”

A news release on the spending plan indicates the county lost $2.5 million in revenue last year, part of which has been offset by the federal relief dollars.

Officials say the county’s property tax bills are among the lowest in New Jersey, and that the county remains in strong shape financially.

This summer, communities around the Cape expect a banner summer for 2021, making up in part for some of the financial losses of 2020. Several business and municipal leaders have said signs indicate visitors will flock to beach towns this summer.

County data point the same way.

“Cape May County experienced an increase in the first quarter of this year in New Jersey Occupancy Tax collections by nearly 13% over 2019, which was a record year in Cape May County for tourism,” reads a news release on the budget.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

