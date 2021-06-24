Cape May County approves $182 million budget for 2021

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Cape May County Board of Commissioners approved a $182 million budget that includes an increase in the county tax rate.

As has happened in multiple municipalities, funds from the American Rescue Plan — a federal relief package aimed at blunting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — helped reduce the expected increase.

As approved, the county tax rate is 23.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, which works out to be $1,170 in county taxes for 2021 on a house assessed at $500,000, in addition to municipal and school taxes. That’s an increase of 7/10ths of a penny compared to last year.

Still, county officials are celebrating. As originally introduced, the budget included an increase of a full cent per $100 of assessed value.

“COVID-19 has been the most unique challenge of my time as an elected official,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton, who was first elected to county government in 1976. “Last year, we ordered a 10% decrease in spending to hold the line in our budget due to uncertainty. This year, county departments are being kept at past spending levels.”

